Maggie Gyllenhaal Channeled a Modern Flapper at the 2022 Emmy Awards

If there's one word we could use to describe Maggie Gyllenhall, it'd likely be "magnetic." This applies to her inspiring work, charming personality, and fun style. For that reason and many others, we always pay attention when she walks red carpet events.

For the 2022 Emmy Awards, Gyllenhall did it again with a retro-inspired makeup look — and we're obsessed.

Gyllenhaal wore a silver Christian Dior gown to this year's awards, and Oquendo says that when he saw it immediately made him think of a 1920s flapper which is why the pair decided to channel that energy into the look.

"We wanted to channel a 1920's flapper type of feeling but make it modern with the super glassy skin and lips," celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo exclusively tells InStyle. "I used all creams for the makeup look and most of them I applied with my fingers to warm up the makeup so it looked soft and glassy like a true 1920's inspired look."

"I personally felt the berry tones paired with the light bronze accents was a perfect pairing to her gorgeous silver gown."

Courtesy of Vincent Oquendo

Below, Oquendo shares how he got Gyllenhaal's makeup look of the night.

To perfect her complexion, he used Trinny London BFF De-Stress in Leslie paired with the Trinny London BFF Eye in Rhianna under her eyes. On her cheeks, Oquendo contoured using the Trinny London Cheekbones in Serena under her cheeks bones layered to create depth, which he then paired with Lip2Cheek Lady J on her cheek bones for a little warmth, and finished with the The Right Light in Candlelight illuminator on the tops of her cheekbones for a pop of extra radiance.

Then, for her eyes, he used the Trinny London Eye2Eye in Justice ombré a paupiere all over her lid, then Trinny London Eye2Eye in Wisdom color in her crease, followed by the The Right Light in Candlelight on the ball of her lid and in her inner corner for a highlight. "The mysterious glossy eyes were her favorite part," admits Oquendo. To wrap up the eye look and give it edge, he smudged Trinny London Eye2Eye in Universe color along her upper and lower lash line to create a darker smear.

Finally, for her lips, Oquendo prepped with the Trinny London Lip Treat in Anna. "Then, I applied the Lip2Cheek in Munchkin with a bit of Sheer Shimmer Lip2Cheek in Bunny to add shine," he shares. "I personally felt the berry tones paired with the light bronze accents was a perfect pairing to her gorgeous silver gown."

VIDEO: Lily James Dyed Her Brown Hair Pamela Anderson Blonde

This isn't the first time the pair have worked together on her red carpet glam. In fact, they go back many years. When asked what his favorite part about working with Gyllenhaal was, he said it was how collaborative she is and how inspired she gets by the makeup and hair that go with her outfit for the event she's attending. "She just gets so excited when it all works and is cohesive," he adds.