Mad Men's 40 Best Looks Ever

Peggy "wore her beautiful, beautiful wool navy shift dress with the printed scarf at the neck. It had buttons—it was like double breasted buttons—down the front,” says costume designer Janie Bryant. “And her beret! I loved the idea of that beret because the back story of it is that I thought Peggy’s mom would’ve knit that for her and given it to her as a gift. I love that beret! When she was wearing it in that last scene, it breaks my heart," Bryant tells us.