4 of 5 John Shearer/Invision, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Christina Hendricks

The va-va voom actress has always known how to make a statement on the carpet, and while her go-to silhouette hasn't changed much since she first attended the Emmys, she's embraced her siren status going for an Old Hollywood beauty look at this year's show to complement her Christian Siriano gown.