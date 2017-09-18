Shimmering Liquid Metallic Gowns You Need to See From the Emmys Red Carpet

MARK RALSTON/Getty
Kim Duong
Sep 17, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

This year’s Emmy Awards red carpet is seeing everything from disco ball gowns to Sofia Vergara in (basically) a wedding dress to a $1.75 million necklace worn backwards. Now take note of this: Stars are arriving to the 69th Annual Emmys in flowing liquid metallic gowns. Because forget glitter and forget satin. Get you a dress that can be both.

From Tessa Thompson’s stunning rainbow ensemble to Debra Messing’s gown that legit looks wet to the touch, see which stars caught on to the liquid metallic trend on this year’s Emmys red carpet.

1 of 6 J. Merritt/Getty

Tessa Thompson

2 of 6 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Debra Messing

3 of 6 John Shearer/WireImage

Gail Simmons  

4 of 6 J. Merritt/Getty

Marsai Martin

5 of 6 David Livingston/Getty

McKenzie Westmore and Cameron Silver

6 of 6 David Livingston/Getty

Renee Bargh

