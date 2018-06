Last Year's Best-Dressed Stars

6 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tina Fey in David Meister

Tina Fey-the night's big winner, nabbing three Emmys-didn't disappoint on the red carpet in a figure-hugging gown from David Meister. She added sparkle to the deep-purple number with a stack of diamond bangles and an amethyst Mary Norton clutch adorned with Swarovski crystals.