The Ladies of Downton Abbey, See Their Best Looks On the Red Carpet

Josephine Cusumano
Jan 02, 2013

Lords and ladies, get ready! The countdown to the return of Downton Abbey is officially on as the premiere of season four airs January 5th. Anticipation for the show is running high as fans wait to see what has become of Lady Mary following the untimely death of her husband, Cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens), along with the rest of our favorite characters of the estate, not to mention the arrival of new cast members including Paul Giamatti. In honor of the new season, we picked our favorite looks donned by some of Downton Abbey's leading ladies—Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and Sophia McSherawhen they stepped out of their corseted gowns and into colorful frocks that dazzled on red carpets everywhere from the 65th Emmy Awards to the 19th Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

Michelle Dockery: 65th Emmy Awards

The 'Downton Abbey' star arrived on the red carpet in a two-tone Prada halter-style gown with a jewel-embellished clutch and double-strap heels for the 2013 Emmy Awards.
Michelle Dockery: Winter Whites Gala

Dockery (Lady Mary) looked statuesque in a black slim-line Stella McCartney gown with a waist-cinching belt at the Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace in London, England.
Laura Carmichael: British Fashion Awards 2013

Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) put a twist on the traditional corset and paired this Mulberry corset top with wide-leg trousers for the awards ceremony in London.
Laura Carmichael: GQ Men of the Year Awards

Carmichael took inspiration from the boys this time and wore a tuxedo-inspired look for the GQ Men of the Year awards held at the Royal Opera House in London.
Joanne Froggatt: 'Downton Abbey' Photo Call

Froggatt (Anna Bates) went casual chic for the 'Downton Abbey' photo call in a Camilla and Marc black top and red and blue patterned skirt.

Joanne Froggatt: 57th BFI London Film Festival Awards

The 'Downton Abbey' star made a bold statement with a black Herve Leger off-the-shoulder top and John Rocha leaf appliqué skirt ensemble in London.
Elizabeth McGovern: 'Downton Abbey' Talent Panel

McGovern (Cora Crawley) traded in her gowns and decorated hats for an all-black look at the 'Downton Abbey' talent panel Q&A in Hollywood.

Sophie McShera: 'Downton Abbey' Season Four Photo Call

The 'Downton Abbey' star (Daisy Mason) wore a floral Zara frock for season four's photo call at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Sophie McShera: 19th Screen Actors Guild Awards

McShera traded in her maids outfit for a yellow satin gown for the 2013 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

