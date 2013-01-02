The Ladies of Downton Abbey, See Their Best Looks On the Red Carpet

Lords and ladies, get ready! The countdown to the return of Downton Abbey is officially on as the premiere of season four airs January 5th. Anticipation for the show is running high as fans wait to see what has become of Lady Mary following the untimely death of her husband, Cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens), along with the rest of our favorite characters of the estate, not to mention the arrival of new cast members including Paul Giamatti. In honor of the new season, we picked our favorite looks donned by some of Downton Abbey's leading ladies—Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and Sophia McShera—when they stepped out of their corseted gowns and into colorful frocks that dazzled on red carpets everywhere from the 65th Emmy Awards to the 19th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

