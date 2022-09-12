Keyhole Cutouts Were the Subtly Sexy Trend That Ruled the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet They were everywhere, but each look still felt unique. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 @ 10:05PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images As far as fashion trends go at the 2022 Emmys, it's safe to say that skin was in. Keyhole cutouts of every variety appeared on the red carpet, adding a subtly sexy twist to even the longest, sparkliest gowns. There were halter-top options, including the looks worn by Ariana DeBose and Amy Poehler. Issa Rae stepped out in a cool, colorblocked interpretation by Sergio Hudson. There were also keyhole cutouts in unexpected places, like around the bellybutton, which we saw with Julia Garner's Gucci gown, while Jasmin Savoy Brown's Christopher Kane had additional cutouts on each side. Zendaya Took Over the 2022 Emmys Carpet in a Black Valentino Ball Gown Check out all the keyhole cutout looks that helped our favorite fashion icons steal the show, ahead. Getty Images Issa Rae highlighted her sternum in a black and white Sergio Hudson design. Getty Images Amy Poehler went long and sparkly, showing skin with a classic keyhole cutout. Getty Images Ariana DeBose's cutout Atelier Prabal Gurung gown also featured a floral embellishment. Getty Images Jasmin Savoy Brown's Christopher Kane dress not only included a keyhole cutout, but two side cutouts, as well. Getty Images Julia Garner showed off her bellybutton with a form-fitting Gucci dress. Getty Images Rhea Seehorn voluminous Georges Chakra gown including a small cutout toward the top. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit