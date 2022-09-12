Keyhole Cutouts Were the Subtly Sexy Trend That Ruled the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

As far as fashion trends go at the 2022 Emmys, it's safe to say that skin was in. Keyhole cutouts of every variety appeared on the red carpet, adding a subtly sexy twist to even the longest, sparkliest gowns.

There were halter-top options, including the looks worn by Ariana DeBose and Amy Poehler. Issa Rae stepped out in a cool, colorblocked interpretation by Sergio Hudson. There were also keyhole cutouts in unexpected places, like around the bellybutton, which we saw with Julia Garner's Gucci gown, while Jasmin Savoy Brown's Christopher Kane had additional cutouts on each side.

Check out all the keyhole cutout looks that helped our favorite fashion icons steal the show, ahead.

Issa Rae highlighted her sternum in a black and white Sergio Hudson design.

Amy Poehler went long and sparkly, showing skin with a classic keyhole cutout.

Ariana DeBose's cutout Atelier Prabal Gurung gown also featured a floral embellishment.

Jasmin Savoy Brown's Christopher Kane dress not only included a keyhole cutout, but two side cutouts, as well.

Julia Garner showed off her bellybutton with a form-fitting Gucci dress.

Rhea Seehorn voluminous Georges Chakra gown including a small cutout toward the top.