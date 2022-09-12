Issa Rae Wore a Custom Gown With Geometric Details on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Issa Rae came to win on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. The actress, writer, producer, and all-around badass arrived in a white custom Sergio Hudson gown with black geometric details, a keyhole cutout, and spaghetti straps.

Rae chose to accessorize with a blingy bangle and a smattering of rings, as well as black-and-white French nails that matched her dress. Her hair (perfected by hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood for Matrix) was styled in a blunt bob parted down the middle.

The comedian is nominated tonight in the Leading Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in Insecure. The show, also written and produced by Rae, has accumulated 14 nominations since its 2018 debut — and this year marks Rae's third personal nomination for her role.

Last year for the event, Rae wore a plunging sparkling, silver chainmail dress from Aliette NY, which she paired with opulent diamond earrings and a matching grill that contributed to her beaming smile. At 2017's carpet, the comedian famously said she was "rooting for everybody Black," and the star is doubling down on that sentiment.

"Everybody Black," she said on Live From E! when asked who she was rooting for this year. "Nothing's changed. It will never change."