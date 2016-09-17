The Most Incredible Jewelry Moments from the Emmys

Any awards show attendee knows that no outfit is really complete without brilliant retina-searing jewels. And if the past serves as any indicator, then we foresee our favorite TV stars dripping in diamonds tonight for the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Sarah Hyland mastered monochromatism when she accessorized her wine-hued Zac Posen gown with ruby Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings (above, left). Julia Louis-Dreyfus, too, used earrings to turn heads, counting on a pair of megawatt 28.78-carat diamond Chopard designs (right). While Emma Roberts channeled Old Hollywood glamour with nothing but a skinny strand of Martin Katz diamonds wrapped around her neck (center).

Yes, the dress plays a major role, but it's the jewelry that's the icing on the cake. Scroll through to see nearly a decade of jewels from the Emmys red carpet.