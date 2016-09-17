The Most Incredible Jewelry Moments from the Emmys

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Sep 17, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Any awards show attendee knows that no outfit is really complete without brilliant retina-searing jewels. And if the past serves as any indicator, then we foresee our favorite TV stars dripping in diamonds tonight for the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Sarah Hyland mastered monochromatism when she accessorized her wine-hued Zac Posen gown with ruby Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings (above, left). Julia Louis-Dreyfus, too, used earrings to turn heads, counting on a pair of megawatt 28.78-carat diamond Chopard designs (right). While Emma Roberts channeled Old Hollywood glamour with nothing but a skinny strand of Martin Katz diamonds wrapped around her neck (center).

Yes, the dress plays a major role, but it's the jewelry that's the icing on the cake. Scroll through to see nearly a decade of jewels from the Emmys red carpet.

1 of 33 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

January Jones, 2015

The Mad Men star made her jade green Ulyana Sergeenko jumpstuit pop even more when she pinned a diamond-encrusted platinum Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Paris Flames brooch onto the waist. 

Advertisement
2 of 33 MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2015

Those earrings! The Veep star turned heads, not with her Emmys statuette, but with her megawatt 28.78-carat diamond Chopard earrings. 

3 of 33 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts, 2015

The Scream Queens bombshell channeled Old Hollywood glamour by styling her custom nude plunging Jenny Packham gown with a skinny strand of Martin Katz diamonds.

Advertisement
4 of 33 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Sarah Hyland, 2015

Hyland got the whole monochromatic thing down pat when she color-coordinated her wine-hued Zac Posen gown with ruby Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings.

Advertisement
5 of 33 Jason Merritt/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2015

Gyllenhaal took a different route and accented her two-tone Oscar de la Renta gown with a cool vintage Fred Leighton '70s gold cuff and drop earrings.

Advertisement
6 of 33 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Taylor Schiling, 2014

The Orange Is the New Black star found an earring so cool, it was statement enough for to stand alone—a diamond Fovermark ear cuff that crept all the way up her lobe.

Advertisement
7 of 33 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Christina Hendricks, 2014

The Mad Men star played up the exquisite gold embroidery of her Marchesa gown with incredible flashy gold Neil Lane chandelier earrings and an arm-party stack of bangles.

Advertisement
8 of 33 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halle Berry, 2014

Berry achieved goddess-level perfection in a lavender Elie Saab gown that she complemented with a set of Doves amethyst teardrop earrings. 

Advertisement
9 of 33 © O'Connor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM

Zooey Deschanel, 2013

New Girl star Deschanel showed off some major bling (along with an equally major mani) by matching her megawatt pale blue Chanel gem to her icy J. Mendel gown.
Advertisement
10 of 33 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Anna Faris, 2013

Faris turned heads by pinning a 19th-century emerald and diamond Fred Leighton salamander brooch to the back of her stunning canary yellow Monique Lhuillier gown.
Advertisement
11 of 33 Sipa USA (2)

Emily VanCamp, 2012

In a move much sweeter than her tough onscreen Revenge persona, Emily VanCamp tied her wrist up in a demure diamond bow from Van Cleef & Arpels.
Advertisement
12 of 33 Startraks Photo (2); Getty Images

Sofia Vergara, 2012

How much sparkle did Sofia Vergara have? More than 175 carats worth (not to mention her glittering turquoise gown)!
Advertisement
13 of 33 CelebrityPhoto (2)

Allison Williams, 2012

Drama alert! Allison Williams paired her sculpted gown with Fred Leighton statement jewels, including gold shoulder dusters and an enamel floral cuff.
Advertisement
14 of 33 Broadimage; WireImage

Jessica Pare, 2012

More than 16 carats worth of Bulgari diamonds emblazoned the Mad Men beauty's ears! Add to that the jeweler's emerald and sapphire cocktail ring and Jessica Pare truly sparkled.
Advertisement
15 of 33 Getty Images (3)

Sofia Vergara, 2011

"The most exciting part of my outfit is my Colombian emeralds," Sofia Vergara said of her Lorraine Schwartz gems. Who could argue? Her earrings were made with over 100 carats of emeralds and 60 carats of diamonds, and she also wore a 6-carat emerald and diamond dangle ring. Completing the look was a gold and diamond cuff from Ofira.
Advertisement
16 of 33 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nina Dobrev, 2011

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev selected a 19th-century Fred Leighton choker that included hundreds of diamonds totaling over 50 carats.
Advertisement
17 of 33 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2010

Irene Neuwirth custom-designed Emmys veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus's standout jewelry. Along with her emerald-cut Chrysoprase and diamond earrings, the actress also wore a white gold Chrysoprase and diamond pave bracelet, as well as a diamond ring.
Advertisement
18 of 33 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo

Eva Longoria, 2010

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria pulled back her hair to reveal ruby and diamond chandelier earrings from Loren Jewels.
Advertisement
19 of 33 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison, 2008

House actress Jennifer Morrison added edge to an ethereal draped dress with a fierce serpent bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz.
Advertisement
20 of 33 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mila Kunis, 2009

Mila Kunis framed her sultry features with a pair of diamond pendant earrings from Fred Leighton.
Advertisement
21 of 33 Casey Rodgers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lea Michele, 2010

Glee's Lea Michele brought the drama with champagne diamond bracelets and a 300-carat multicolor diamond mesh necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.
Advertisement
22 of 33 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo

Christina Hendricks, 2008

Mad Men bombshell Christina Hendricks enhanced her hair with a Neil Lane necklace and brooch, finishing the look with a diamond bangle.
Advertisement
23 of 33 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin, 2009

The Big Love beauty chose rock crystal and diamond pieces from the Ivanka Trump Collection.
Advertisement
24 of 33 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Courtesy Photos (2)

Chloe Sevigny, 2009

Always one to try something different, Chloe Sevigny accented her polka-dot gown with vintage pieces from the Nadine Krakov Collection, including a diamond and emerald accented gold tiger brooch and a diamond and gold bracelet.
Advertisement
25 of 33 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Debra Messing, 2007

Will and Grace star Debra Messing showed off tear-drop diamond earrings from Cartier.
Advertisement
26 of 33 SGranitz/WireImage

Kristin Davis, 2003

"They're rather heavy, but they're worth it," Kristin Davis said of her Fred Leighton chandelier earrings.
Advertisement
27 of 33 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Marcia Cross, 2007

Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross played up her red hair with tiered turquoise teardrops earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.
Advertisement
28 of 33 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt, 2010

Emily Blunt topped her locks with a Lorraine Schwartz platinum and diamond floral hair pin.
Advertisement
29 of 33 J.Sciulli/WireImage

Helen Mirren, 2006

The great Helen Mirren accentuated her ageless beauty with a diamond and emerald choker from Fred Leighton.
Advertisement
30 of 33 Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Anna Torv, 2011

Fringe actress Anna Torv worked shoulder-dusting Lorraine Schwartz earrings, featuring 80 carats of carved rubies.
Advertisement
31 of 33 Steve Granitz/WireImage

America Ferrera, 2008

Ugly Betty's America Ferrera selected a 19th-century diamond flower necklace from Fred Leighton. The silver-on-gold necklace was paired with a diamond line bracelet from the same era, and 2.5-carat diamond drop earrings.
Advertisement
32 of 33 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay, 2009

Law and Order: SVU lead Mariska Hargitay made a statement with a Fred Leighton diamond and ruby swag necklace.
Advertisement
33 of 33 Jason Meritt/Film Magic

Sandra Oh, 2006

Risk-taker Sandra Oh layered Loree Rodkin and vintage Coquette necklaces for a look that she called, "czarina, last of the Romanovs…mixed with Run-DMC. Like a duchess."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!