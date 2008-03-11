High Slits

Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:33 am
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Project Runway host Heidi Klum went for old school glamour in a stunning strapless raspberry Dior gown. Klum's husband Seal was the first to take notice when the supermodel stopped to strike a pose for photographers and revealed a flash of her perfectly toned thigh.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin
The Office's Melora Hardin showed off her gorgeous gam-and a subtle flash of yellow-in a pretty pale gown by Reem Acra.
Kevin Winter/Getty
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison
A thigh-high slit balanced out the show of skin up top in the one-shoulder silver gown worn by House MD's Jennifer Morrison.
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna spotted Emmy red carpet trends for the TV Guide channel wearing a strapless cream gown with a front slit that elongated her petite frame.
Chris Carlson/AP
Heidi Klum

Melora Hardin

Jennifer Morrison

Lisa Rinna

