High Slits

Project Runway host Heidi Klum went for old school glamour in a stunning strapless raspberry Dior gown. Klum's husband Seal was the first to take notice when the supermodel stopped to strike a pose for photographers and revealed a flash of her perfectly toned thigh.
The Office's Melora Hardin showed off her gorgeous gam-and a subtle flash of yellow-in a pretty pale gown by Reem Acra.
Kevin Winter/Getty
Jennifer Morrison
A thigh-high slit balanced out the show of skin up top in the one-shoulder silver gown worn by House MD's Jennifer Morrison.
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna spotted Emmy red carpet trends for the TV Guide channel wearing a strapless cream gown with a front slit that elongated her petite frame.
Chris Carlson/AP
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum
Project Runway host Heidi Klum went for old school glamour in a stunning strapless raspberry Dior gown. Klum's husband Seal was the first to take notice when the supermodel stopped to strike a pose for photographers and revealed a flash of her perfectly toned thigh.