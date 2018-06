3 of 7 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

HBO's Emmys After-Party

Kevin Connolly, with girlfriend Nicky Hilton, castmate Adrian Grenier and pal Paris Hilton, made it clear that there would be no jealousy on the Entourage set: “It’s a victory for the team as well as Jeremy amp#91;Pivenamp#93;, so we’re all exc