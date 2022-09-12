This Unexpected $7 Hair Accessory Was All Over the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The gowns undoubtedly steal the spotlight at any awards show — especially one as major as the 2022 Emmys — but the beauty looks and the accessories that make their way down the red (or in this case, gold) carpet on celebrities are often just as noteworthy. One trend we noticed that falls into the latter two departments? It's all about the… clips.

We know hair accessories are already for fall 2022. Butterfly clips were all over the Met Gala back in May. Hair ribbons, like the ones you used to tie into your hair in high school, are very much the It way to wear a ponytail. And now, according to the 2022 Emmys red carpet, another nostalgic accouterment is making a comeback: the good ol' barrette.

The throwback accessory was spotted on Elle Fanning, who rocked a very Old Hollywood glamour look with a sleek black-and-pink gown. Designed by The Great's costume designer, Sharon Long, it featured a long train and blush-colored flower appliqués on the sweetheart neckline. Her short blonde hair was swept back into a sleek, structured updo, with a diamond-encrusted barrette rounding out the style.

Getty Images

Squid Games star Jung Ho-yeon went another route with her hair clip placement. She coordinated her sequin-embellished gown with a large pink barrette placed on the top of her hair. We're intrigued by the styling because it's not one we've seen often.

All this to say, there's no right or wrong way to wear a barrette, and though the accessory adds a stylish touch to any hairdo, it's also practical. If you're in the middle of, say, growing out your bangs, or you're in between haircuts and just don't know how to deal with those pesky face-framing layers, a clip offers a simple (and cute) solution to keeping your hair comfortably pulled back and out of your face.

Mark our words: Hair clips will be everywhere in fall 2022, so get a head start and browse some Amazon and Nordstrom options starting at $7, below.