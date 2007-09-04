Governors Ball

Sep 04, 2007 @ 7:09 pm
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh, all from Grey's Anatomy. Heigl said that after she'd tried on "a jillion dresses," it was her mother who helped her decide what to wear.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Funnymen Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell shared a laugh.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Annette Bening, who plays a marginally maternal mother in the upcoming Running with Scissors, came with husband Warren Beatty.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay shared a moment with her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Chris Meloni.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Jaime Pressly gabbed with My Name is Earl castmate Jason Lee.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Kevin Bacon was there to cheer on wife Kyra Sedgwick, who was nominated for her role in the TNT crime drama The Closer.
governors ball
governors ball
Donald Sutherland joined son Kiefer in celebrating a double win: Best Actor in a Drama for Kiefer and Best Drama for 24.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart picked up two awards-Best Comedy Series and Best Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Show.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Seal was the one who chose Heidi Klum's vivid red dress: "I did a fitting for my husband, and he liked this one. So I went with this one!"
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Debra Messing brought her husband, actor, writer and producer Daniel Zelman.
Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Tina Fey, whose 30 Rock premiÃ¨res in October on NBC, chatted with Saturday Night Live's Amy Poehler.
