Find Out Why The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick Dressed In Neutrals in Season 5, Episode 8 From Costume Designer, Daniel Lawson

The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) is one month into launching her law firm after leaving Lockhart Gardner (or after last night, The LG) and she is maintaining her bold exterior throughout the tumultuous transition. "I don't think she's quite confident yet," costume designer Daniel Lawson told InStyle.com today. That's why he's keeping her in neutrals until she really gets on her feet, like a gray floral Rena Lange jacket with black Gucci pants, or the black gold zip-front L'Agence jacket with an Alexander McQueen pencil skirt that he dressed her in for last night's episode. "I really think the neutral tones this season are working well for us," Lawson added. "As we move along, we might see a lot more color starting to peek in, but not quite yet." Flip through the gallery to find out what else she wore—including her roomy, versatile black bag.

