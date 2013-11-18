Find Out Why The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick Dressed In Neutrals in Season 5, Episode 8 From Costume Designer, Daniel Lawson

Courtesy of CBS (2), Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Sharon Clott Kanter
Nov 18, 2013 @ 5:13 pm

The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) is one month into launching her law firm after leaving Lockhart Gardner (or after last night, The LG) and she is maintaining her bold exterior throughout the tumultuous transition. "I don't think she's quite confident yet," costume designer Daniel Lawson told InStyle.com today. That's why he's keeping her in neutrals until she really gets on her feet, like a gray floral Rena Lange jacket with black Gucci pants, or the black gold zip-front L'Agence jacket with an Alexander McQueen pencil skirt that he dressed her in for last night's episode. "I really think the neutral tones this season are working well for us," Lawson added. "As we move along, we might see a lot more color starting to peek in, but not quite yet." Flip through the gallery to find out what else she wore—including her roomy, versatile black bag.

MORE:
• See Julianna Margulies’s Best Looks
• Daniel Lawson’s New Line, 35·DL
• Everything You Need To Know About The Good Wife

1 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 22: Style Paris Jacket, Armani Skirt and Boss Blouse

"For the season finale, Alicia wore one look: a custom-made houndstooth suit," says Lawson. "We styled the peplum jacket and pencil skirt with a deep brown blouse that sat in the neckline of the jacket perfectly. The goal was to make Alicia to look perfectly in control and elegant—a look that was completely at odds with what was happening in her personal and business life in the episode."
Advertisement
2 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Boss Hugo Boss Dress

"This dress also had wonderful style seams at the side waist that really helped give the seemingly simple shift dress a nice shape," Lawsons says. "I needed several copies of this dress for the events that took place in the scene, namely Alicia getting hit with part of a cream pie by a protester."
3 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Andrew Gn Jacket and Dress

"This was a total black and white look all by the same designer," states Lawson.
Advertisement
4 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Akris Jacket

"This light blue wool jacket has an asymmetrical exaggerated stand collar which was great for this close-up scene," he says. "I love the way the collar frames Alicia's face!"
Advertisement
5 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Reed Krakoff Sweater

"This cream and tan chunky knit wool sweater paired perfectly with a pair of dark washed skinny jeans by Hudson," Lawson states.
Advertisement
6 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Style Paris Suit

"The eggplant cashmere and wool suit was custom made just for this episode," says Lawson. "The jacket had a boat neck with a slight stand to it and 3/4 sleeves, and we paired it with a matching eggplant pencil skirt."
Advertisement
7 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 21: Armani Jacket

"This tweed collarless jacket stood out because of the pattern, yet still worked for the courtroom," Lawson tells us. "The gray novelty woven geometric print looked great on Alicia."
Advertisement
8 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 20: Narciso Rodriguez Jacket

"Alicia wore one outfit throughout this whole episode," says Lawson. "This color block linen jacket was perfect, as it was comfortable enough to be worn for eight straight days of shooting and it carried her character from day to evening very well."
Advertisement
9 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 20: Cinzia Rocca Coat

"This green wool coat was the only addition to her outfit during this episode," Lawson states.
Advertisement
10 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Red Valentino Jacket

"This black, cream, and gold metallic novelty houndstooth knit zip features a black bow at the nape of the neck and has black edging along the neck center front and bottom," says Lawson. "The jacket also features a double peplum."
Advertisement
11 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Vince Sweater

"This was a more casual look for Alicia," Lawson says. "The beige cashmere cardigan sweater features a shawl collar and she wore it with a pair of AG skinny stretch blue jeans."
Advertisement
12 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Akris Jacket and Michael Kors Blouse

"This forest green jacket is cashmere. It is double breasted at the top, and then finishes as a single breasted jacket at the waist. The top underneath features pin tucks at the neckline," Lawson shares. "I wanted Alicia to be in color for the scenes at the black-and-white party, but not one that was too strong for business reasons."
Advertisement
13 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Elie Tahari Coat

"This tan Elie Tahari single breasted snap front coat had an exaggerated notched lapel and wrist belts," he states.
Advertisement
14 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Akris Jacket

"The asymmetric front and stand collar in the back of this tan tweed jacket really brings the focus to her face," Lawson states.
Advertisement
15 of 63 Courtesy

Season 5, Episode 19: Number 35 Dress

"She looked very chic wearing this lavender-raisin colored wool dress," he says. "The boatneck, 3/4 sleeves, and double side vents in the back made the fit of this dress on Julianna simply outstanding."
Advertisement
16 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 18: Armani Jacket

"At the start of this episode, her clothing is more comfort wear even though she uses it as work wear. The pieces are all in shades of very neutral grays made of comforting knit fabrics, like this zip-front jacket," says Lawson.
Advertisement
17 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 18: Burberry Blouse

"In this episode Alicia begins to pull out of her deep grief, and her wardrobe reflects this," Lawson says. "She starts wearing a little color once she becomes passionate about the major issue she's facing at work, and wears this brighter hued top with epaulets and a self-tie at the front."
Advertisement
18 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 18: Akris Jacket

"I liked her color progression in this episode, going from the dark gray to the bright blue and finally to this cream and tan patterned jacket," he states. "It was a sort of rebirth, and the wonderful assymetrical collar really framed her face."
Advertisement
19 of 63 CBS via Getty Images

Season 5, Episode 17: Lafayette 148 Jacket

"This look was all about keeping her simple and somber, but still stylish, as she has just experienced something so traumatic," says Lawson of the black and maroon woven jacket with black leather trim.
Advertisement
20 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 17: Max Mara Coat

"This Max Mara gray cashmere winter coat has a beautiful dark brown mink collar," said Lawson. "I wanted Alicia to look like she was playing the part of the politician's wife in this piece. Plus, she really needed something warm as it was very cold outside that day!"
Advertisement
21 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 17: Nina Ricci Suit

"Again, I wanted to keep her in somber colors and simple shapes, as not much time since Will's death has passed," Lawson said of the boucle wool suit with grosgrain trim. "She is still quite in mourning."
Advertisement
22 of 63 CBS via Getty Images

Season 5, Episode 17: Number35 Dress

"Since Alicia is sitting throughout these scenes, I wanted there to be some interest at the neck without being too eye-catching," states Lawson of the asymmetrical neckline frock. "I thought it was appropriate to have Alicia in a dress for Will's funeral. It seemed more wife-like and more intimate than a suit."
Advertisement
23 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 15: Calvin Klein jacket

"This is such a beautiful white for her to start the episode," Lawson said of the topper, which had crisp architectural lines. "And she just looks so innocent."
Advertisement
24 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 15: Elie Tahari coat

"I loved the way she looked in this overcoat with a shawl collar," he said. "We thought originally that the collar was too big, so we were going to cut it down, but decided to keep it big and oversize at the last minute."
Advertisement
25 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 15: Alexander McQueen pantsuit

"This is one of my favorite suits she's ever worn on the show," said Lawson. "She doesn't wear ruffles, but when she put it on, it looked so carefree and had this beautiful feminine quality to it. It set everything apart for her. It draws so much attention to her face. It's gorgeous." He layered a black Theory tank underneath for extra coverage.
Advertisement
26 of 63 Courtesy CBS

Season 5, Episode 15: Karolina Zmarlak Jacket and Skirt

This is a pivotal look, as it's the outfit she wears when she finds out about Will's death. He had it custom made by the New York designer specifically for this moment of the show. "Alicia was at a fundraiser being the politician's wife, so it was important that she look like she's in her armor," explained Lawson. "It read very buttoned-up and elegant. Then to contrast it with having her find out about Will's death, it showed that no matter how put together and armored you are, the bad stuff is still going to get through."
Advertisement
27 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 14: Akris Jacket and Cartier Watch

"I love the brick red color of this jacket, and the brass hook and eye closures are a nice detail," said Lawson. "But my favorite thing about the jacket is the cuff. They are lined in black, so it's a nice complement when you roll your sleeves up."
Advertisement
28 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 14: L.K. Bennett Jacket

Lawson calls this jacket "smart." "It punches with a little color, but it's not overwhelming. I am so glad I get her to try new things."
Advertisement
29 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 14: Style Paris Suit

"When Julianna put this on, she said it made her feel strong and in control of the room, and I loved that," said Lawson. "That is very much about what I do and that is how I think clothes should make you feel."
Advertisement
30 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 14: Max Mara Dress

"I used this dress for a flashback scene where I wanted her to be a little sexier for the office," said Lawson. "Because of how slim the arms are, it's really sexy in a sophisticated way. I wish I could have her wear this all the time in the future!"
Advertisement
31 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 13: Burberry

"This suit jacket has black panels on the side," said Lawson. "I love how the black tank pulls out the color of the jacket. This is something that would work on anybody who has to go to court or a business meeting. It's so slimming, too!"
Advertisement
32 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 13: Nina Ricci Jacket

Lawson loved how there was shine to this jacket. "This was like a novelty fabric with pink and cream wool going through it," he said. "There was also a bow at the neck, which was unexpected for her—it's almost too ladylike."
Advertisement
33 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 13: Akris Jacket

"The collar is fleece but it looks like real fur," explained Lawson. "It looks so chic. What a jacket to make an impression!"
Advertisement
34 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 13: Style Paris Suit, George Simonton Coat and Furla bag

This wool cashmere jacket with fabric-covered buttons and a pencil skirt was custom made for the character. "It's a little Dior New Look," said Lawson. "I love how it's a feminine take on a masculine fabric." To finish the look, he added a coat "that followed the line of the neck beautifully," he said. "It speaks volumes, and you know she's luxurious!"
Advertisement
35 of 63 David Giesbrecht/CBS

Season 5, Episode 10: Basler Jacket and Armani Skirt

"We continued her color story in the gray world with this abstract stripe jacket," explained Lawson. "It was a really pretty jacket and hugged her body well."

Advertisement
36 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 10: Michael Kors Jacket

"This stand-up exaggerated collar was definitely a departure from her usual silhouette," said Lawson. "You still got a sense of her body but this shape made her seem really strong."

Advertisement
37 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 10: Alexander McQueen Pantsuit and Armani Blouse

"She wore this to her holiday party, which fit because I wanted her to represent her law firm and wear a holiday-ish color," explained Lawson. "I thought it was risky to do a pantsuit, but I went with it because it was so unexpected. I'm glad we did—Julianna thought it was perfect, chic and elegant."

Advertisement
38 of 63 John Paul Filo/CBS

SEASON 5, EPISODE 9: ESCADA JACKET, ETRO BLOUSE, AND GUCCI TROUSERS

"This was the opening look, and it worked perfectly," said costume designer Dan Lawson. "The Etro blouse underneath had gold and silver beading. It could have been worn by itself, but putting it with the blazer gave her a wonderful layer of sparkle around her neck."

Advertisement
39 of 63 John Paul Filo/CBS

SEASON 5, EPISODE 9: GUCCI BLAZER AND ESCADA SKIRT

"I loved how this double-breasted jacket was a feminized version of a man's double breasted suit," explained Lawson. "And the color was great!"

Advertisement
40 of 63 John Paul Filo/CBS

SEASON 5, EPISODE 9: ESCADA BLAZER AND ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SKIRT

"Black and white is so trendy right now, so I love to drop in those on-trend moments when I can to keep it current," Lawson said of this Escada blazer, which featured a gold zipper in the front.

Advertisement
41 of 63 Craig Blankenhornl/CBS

Season 5, Episode 8: Rena Lange Jacket, Brooks Brothers Necklace and Gucci Trousers

"I was really drawn to the dimensional pattern of this jacket," said Lawson. "I thought it flattered so well, especially with less pattern on the top to draw attention to her face. It worked so well on television!" As for the heavy chain, it's not something Alicia is used to. "I thought it looked nice," Lawson said. "I wanted gold jewelry to stand out, rather than silver to echo the grays of the jacket."

Advertisement
42 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 8: L'Agence Suit with Alexander McQueen Pencil Skirt

"This was so clean and sleek," Lawson said. "I loved the gold zipper. That kind of zipper acts as jewelry. You really don't need anything else."

Advertisement
43 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 7: Escada Jacket

"I was so excited to find this piece," costume designer Daniel Lawson said of this Escada blue jacket that featured a white layer under the lapel. "I paired it with a silk Rivamonti cowl neck blouse that had tiny beads along the edge. Every once in a while, it caught the light. It was beautiful."

Advertisement
44 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 7: No. 35 Suit

"This navy blue suede jacket had leather panels and it made her look slim and sleek," explained Lawson. His tip for buying a suede skirt: Get a size down. "Suede stretches after the first wearing because of your body heat."

Advertisement
45 of 63 CBS Broadcasting Network

Season 5, Episode 7: Ferragamo Pantsuit and Vince Blouse

"Julianna Margulies said that this was one of her favorite looks ever," Lawson admitted. "She loved how the flannel pants were cropped so you could see some of the foot. And I loved the gold zippers accentuating the flannel jacket. It was really clever. It made it so strong yet feminine."

Advertisement
46 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 6: Armani Suit

"This was the first time we see everyone in her home working, and I wanted her to look like she was part of the chaos," costume designer Daniel Lawson explained of why he chose this suit, which featured a double breasted jacket that turned into a single breasted look.

Advertisement
47 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 6: L.K. Bennett Suit

"I thought the black edging up the front and around the neck centered us on her and around the face," Lawson said of this black and white tweed jacket and pencil skirt combination by L.K. Bennett. "It looked sharp and it really gave focus and definition for her."

Advertisement
48 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 6: Moschino Jacket

Do you recognize this blast from the past? It's a Moschino jacket Alicia Florrick wore last season. "This red suit made her seem like she could take control of anything and was very organized," he said of this look. Lawson paired the jacket with a pair of Gucci pants.

Advertisement
49 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 6: Tom Ford Suit

"I loved the strong shoulders on this jacket and skirt," explained Lawson. "And I really loved the color. It was like a brown olive, almost like dried grass. It was neutral without being completely neutral."

Advertisement
50 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 5: Number 35 Suit

"We altered the suit quite a bit to fit the curves of her body and I love the black elbow patches that made it different," Lawson says of why he chose this. But more importantly, it spoke to her changing storyline: "I wanted it to go with the white gray because she thought she was under the radar, but then she got caught. It was an unassuming outfit to tell her story and her surprise at being found out."

Advertisement
51 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 4: Akris Jacket

There was black leather on the cuffs, the breast pocket and under the collar of this Akris jacket. "I thought it was really clever," Lawson said of the detail. "Above the breast pocket, it looked like a stylized pocket square." Lawson paired the jacket with a pair of black wool Gucci pants.

Advertisement
52 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 4: Armani

"I'm going neutral with her all season, and I found this lavender color to be a color without being a color," says Lawson. "It was still a neutral."

Advertisement
53 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 4: Escada Suit

The metallic sheen on this navy suit, created with a mix of black and metallic silver thread, made this loo pop on camera. "I love the metallic sheet because it's still a neutral and it gives it a little life," tells Lawson. "I think in real life, women appreciate that kind of pop in their office looks."

Advertisement
54 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 4: Armani

Both the black wool suit and the sleeveless gray blouse are by Armani. "The blouse looked like it had an ascot to it, which really drew attention to her face," Lawson says of why he picked the pieces. "It's like she's an English barrister!"

Advertisement
55 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 3: The Row

“Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s stuff for The Row is really beautiful,” said Lawson. “There seems to be a great emphasis on quality and construction.” And it was noticeable in this look. “I picked this because I wanted her not to be just the politician’s wife. I wanted her to be appropriate and sexy. The square neckline on her is perfect.”

Advertisement
56 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 3: Escada

“This was all about having a neutral tone with a little something added, and this look fit the bill,” Lawson said. “The gold zipper really made the whole thing pop.”

Advertisement
57 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 3: Armani Suit

“I liked this knit suit because of all of its detail. It was a way to have a pattern without having pattern. And, since it’s knit, it hugged her body like nobody’s business.”

Advertisement
58 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 3: Rena Lange

“This was a beautiful shape on her,” remarked Lawson. “I loved that we put the belt in the back, as opposed to the front. It was like a little surprise!”

Advertisement
59 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 2: Number 35 Suit

"I wanted to do a red tone, even though we’re trying to stay neutral, because when she walked into the new space I wanted her to stand out and own it. This was such a chic suit and the ruffle at the end of the sleeve was nicely feminine but maintained a strong silhouette."

Advertisement
60 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 2: Christian Dior Suit

“This had a nod to a peplum that she wore so very heavily last season,” says Lawson of this design, which he scored at Bergdorf Goodman. “The blue is excellent.”

Advertisement
61 of 63 Courtesy Photo

Season 5, Episode 2: Escada

“We’ve been enjoying the zipped front jacket this season, not only because it is a great silhouette, but also because it’s easy on and off,” explains Lawson of this two-tone Escada design. “We never saw her wear a look like this before. My favorite part was the fringe trim—it was feminine and pretty and still a little unique.”

Advertisement
62 of 63 David Giesbrecht/CBS

Season 5, Episode 1: Karen Millen Jacket

“It seemed different than what she has worn before,” Lawson explains of his choice, “but still in the neutral world that we are going into this season.”

Advertisement
63 of 63 David Giesbrecht/CBS

Season 5, Episode 1: Christian Dior Jacket

“There are huge changes coming up in the show, and therefore, the wardrobe is going to reflect that,” says costume designer Daniel Lawson. “The thought of starting her own firm is empowering, and it forces her to push herself to be less self-conscious about her look and be powerful. Not try to be—just be." Case in point: This jacket. "It is very streamlined, and it’s a great color for her.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!