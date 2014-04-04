Get in the Game of Thrones Spirit With 15 Inspired Pieces

It may be spring in real life, but in the fictional land of Westeros, winter is coming. The highly anticipated season four Game of Thrones premiere is slated to air this Sunday, April 6 on HBO, and in honor of our favorite fantasy drama's return to the small screen, we culled pieces that speak to the primary themes of the series.

With the kingdoms in the throes of a civil war, each vying for the Iron Throne, an arsenal of weaponry and armory is crucial. As such, we shopped out the motif, with sword-inspired earrings, chainmail-like belts, and plated armor rings. Daenerys Targaryen, aka the Mother of Dragons, holds one of the most compelling storylines as she conquers new territories, freeing slaves and building herself an army along the way. So, we dedicated a section brimming with reptilian-printed accessories and dragon-inspired pieces.

Lastly, we addressed regality in all its grandeur, with apparel cut from rich brocade fabrics and jewels fit for the royal court. Gear up for the Game of Thrones premiere with 15 of our inspired picks.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Dragons

Equipment top, $168; equipmentfr.com

2 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Dragons

Yosef H python bracelet, $180; yosefh.com
3 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Dragons

Loeffler Randall snakeskin sandals, $225; madewell.com
4 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Dragons

Barneys large zip pouch, $165; barneys.com

5 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Dragons

Diane von Furstenberg scarf, $268; matchesfashion.com

6 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Weaponry/Armor

A.V. Max sword earrings, $35; maxandchloe.com
7 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Weaponry/Armor

J. Crew gilded eyelet shell, $178; jcrew.com

8 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Weaponry/Armor

Eddie Borgo hinged plate ring, $275; shopbop.com
9 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Weaponry/Armor

Psyche Jewelry shield necklace, $130; psyche-jewelry.com

10 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Weaponry/Armor

Luv AJ chain belt, $130; luvaj.com

11 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Regality

No.21 gold brocade shift dress, $720; modaoperandi.com

12 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Regality

Orelia hair crown, $50; asos.com

13 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Regality

Alice + Olivia embellished long skirt, $798; aliceandolivia.com

14 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Regality

Krysos + Chandi crown ring, $95; zady.com

15 of 15 Courtesy

Theme: Regality

Dolce & Gabbana brocade espadrilles, $475; net-a-porter.com

