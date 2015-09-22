Exclusive: See How Felicity Huffman Got Ready for the 2015 Emmys 

Going to the Emmys is a pretty awesome experience, especially when you're lucky enough to be nominated, as was the case for American Crime's Felicity Huffman. "A lot of amazing television, incredibly talented writers, producers, and actors are celebrated at the 2015 Emmys," the actress, who was nominated for lead actress in limited series or movie, told InStyle. This year, she was in pretty good company too—her husband William H. Macy earned a nod for his role on Shameless.

"It’s always a great date night, but this year it was particularly exciting because Bill and I were both nominated. Come on! That is pretty f—in' cool, and we felt so lucky and so grateful," she said. "So, I thought I would share basically the best date we've ever had with InStyle."

From her big dress to decision to a delicious lunch at the Ritz-Carlton and their walk to the red carpet, scroll down to see how Huffman prepped for her incredible date night with her husband.

