Exclusive: See How Felicity Huffman Got Ready for the 2015 Emmys 

Going to the Emmys is a pretty awesome experience, especially when you're lucky enough to be nominated, as was the case for American Crime's Felicity Huffman. "A lot of amazing television, incredibly talented writers, producers, and actors are celebrated at the 2015 Emmys," the actress, who was nominated for lead actress in limited series or movie, told InStyle. This year, she was in pretty good company too—her husband William H. Macy earned a nod for his role on Shameless.

"It’s always a great date night, but this year it was particularly exciting because Bill and I were both nominated. Come on! That is pretty f—in' cool, and we felt so lucky and so grateful," she said. "So, I thought I would share basically the best date we've ever had with InStyle."

From her big dress to decision to a delicious lunch at the Ritz-Carlton and their walk to the red carpet, scroll down to see how Huffman prepped for her incredible date night with her husband.

1 of 10

Picking Her Red Carpet Look

I am working in Austin, Texas, on the second season of American Crime, and Bill [William H. Macy] is holding down the fort at home working on the sixth season of Shameless, so I flew into L.A. a few days before the event, met with my stylist, Linda Medvene, and my dress designer, Laura Basci, for my fitting. At first we were thinking a white tuxedo, but once Laura showed us her mock up idea for the dress—we were sold. Midnight blue is one of my favorite colors.

2 of 10

Getting Ready with Her Glamsquad

As a special treat Bill and I got a room at the Ritz-Carlton—where the glam squad congregated Sunday early afternoon. Robin Siegel on makeup and David Stanwell on hair. These two are magic.

3 of 10

Tying Up the Corset 

Laura Basci made me this cool-ass corset—it actually feels so comfortable—and I don’t have to worry about Spanx or sticky boobs.

4 of 10

Afternoon pick-me-up

A mid-prep coffee break is essential—and “room service” are my favorite two words.

5 of 10

Adding on Accessories 

We had two fittings with the final tweak in the hotel room right before we walked out the door. The jewelry is by a young hip Brooklyn designer, Sarah Perlis. Love the bracelets!

6 of 10

Bag Envy

First bag I’ve ever used that can hold your cell and makeup and still be red carpet ready. Thank you to the designer Gianfranco Lotti for overnighting it from Italy!

7 of 10

William H. Macy's Amazing Tuxedo

Linda Medvene found Bill the most amazing tux—designer Isaia from Italy—check out the material and the lapels.

8 of 10

Emmys Prep Essentials 

Ukulele, shoes, jewelry, and our tickets—pretty much all you need to be Emmy ready.

9 of 10

Almost Red Carpet Ready

Okay—here we are about to walk out the door. Right around now, it stops being so fun and just makes me feel nervous and like I want to barf or take a nap.

10 of 10

On the Way to the Emmys 

One of the perks of staying at the Ritz downtown is we could walk to the Emmys. But Bill and I are directionally challenged and had to ask for directions.

Thanks to the wonderful Emmys employees, we were able to find our seats. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to take photos inside of the venue, but I will tell you, we had a lovely evening. I leave you with this: Check out this video of Bill serenading us with his ukulele in our hotel room.

Be sure to follow Felicity on Facebook, Instagram (@FelicityHuffman), and Twitter (@FelicityHuffman) and visit her editorial destination for real moms everywhere at WhatTheFlicka.com

