Fashion Trends

1 of 13 Kevin Winter/Getty

Purple Reign

Evangeline Lilly chose a deep plum chiffon gown by Versace. The stunning Lost star, who needed little adornment, wore her hair in loose waves over her bare shoulders.



COME BACK ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2007 AT 6:30 PM FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS YEAR'S EMMY AWARDS ON INSTYLE.COM! SEE THE HOTTEST RED CARPET FASHION AND BEAUTY TRENDS, PARTIES AND MORE!