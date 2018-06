2 of 8 ABC/Karen Neal

Mary-Kate Olsen on Samantha Who?

Olsen follows up her stint on Showtime's Weeds with an appearance on Christina Applegate's ABC hit, playing a bad girl who reminds Samantha of her former self. "She showed up alone, ready to work, is great on set and is serious about the job," Executive Producer Don Todd told People in June. "This is a girl who's been in front of the camera almost literally her entire life. She's smart, and she knows what she's doing."