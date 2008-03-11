Fabulous Hemlines

Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:36 am
Becki Newton, Emmys Trends
Becki Newton
Becki Newton's tulle fishtail hem was the perfect ending to her glamorous grey strapless confection.

Chris Pizzello/AP
Kyra Sedgwick, Emmys Trend
Kyra Sedgwick
Krya Sedgewick's two-piece Oscar de la Renta featured an embroidered skirt with four feathered tiers and simple black silk faille top.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke-star of Scrubs-chose a grey Monique Lhuillier dress with feminine ruffled detailing from the bodice to her floor-length hem.
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Vanessa Williams, Emmys Trends
Vanessa Williams
Ugly Betty's Vanessa Williams looked elegant in pale green Kevin Hall. The strapless dress featured a train covered in feathers.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rashida Jones, Emmys Trends
Rashida Jones
Actress Rashida Jones wore a seemingly simple empire-waist gown with a dazzling feathered hem.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
