Fabulous Hemlines
Fabulous Hemlines
InStyle.com
Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:36 am
Becki Newton
Becki Newton
's tulle fishtail hem was the perfect ending to her glamorous grey strapless confection.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Kyra Sedgwick
Krya Sedgewick
's two-piece Oscar de la Renta featured an embroidered skirt with four feathered tiers and simple black silk faille top.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke
-star of
Scrubs
-chose a grey Monique Lhuillier dress with feminine ruffled detailing from the bodice to her floor-length hem.
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Vanessa Williams
Ugly Betty
's
Vanessa Williams
looked elegant in pale green Kevin Hall. The strapless dress featured a train covered in feathers.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rashida Jones
Actress
Rashida Jones
wore a seemingly simple empire-waist gown with a dazzling feathered hem.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
1
of
6
