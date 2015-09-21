The 10 Best Dressed at the 2015 Emmys, According to InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson

Look who’s having fun with fashion. The Emmy Awards have been picking up steam for the past few years when it comes to red carpet credibility, but never have we seen so many innovative, daring, silly, super, and sometimes risky-to-the-point-of-head-scratching choices from our favorite stars of television. And we couldn’t be more delighted. It’s rewarding to know that Hollywood is paying close attention to the runways these days, picking the choicest looks from both the established players and some designer names never-before-mentioned in primetime. Here’s our Top 10:

1. TARAJI P. HENSON (above)

We’re already obsessed with Taraji P. Henson, so her fantastic custom Alexander Wang dress, offering transparency through the skirt and a keyhole cutout with tough chain straps sent us over the edge.