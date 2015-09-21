The 10 Best Dressed at the 2015 Emmys, According to InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson

Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Eric Wilson
Sep 20, 2015 @ 10:30 pm

Look who’s having fun with fashion. The Emmy Awards have been picking up steam for the past few years when it comes to red carpet credibility, but never have we seen so many innovative, daring, silly, super, and sometimes risky-to-the-point-of-head-scratching choices from our favorite stars of television. And we couldn’t be more delighted. It’s rewarding to know that Hollywood is paying close attention to the runways these days, picking the choicest looks from both the established players and some designer names never-before-mentioned in primetime. Here’s our Top 10:

1. TARAJI P. HENSON (above)
We’re already obsessed with Taraji P. Henson, so her fantastic custom Alexander Wang dress, offering transparency through the skirt and a keyhole cutout with tough chain straps sent us over the edge.

1 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Marc Jacobs

In a fresh off the runway gown, Washington shone bright like a diamond in Marc Jacobs at the Emmys.

2 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

3. Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper’s extravagantly striped Naeem Khan dress catches the light in all the right places, a work of modern art that was perfectly framed by her strict center-part hair.

3 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

4. Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka’s Dior combination of delicately embroidered, lavishly gilded top with black trousers is a refreshing take on young Hollywood. How fun! Shipka is a burgeoning fashion superstar.

 

4 of 9 Mark Davis/Getty Images

5. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga looked more restrained, more polished, more classic, more spectacular than she ever has before in a sweeping black gown by her resident stylist Brandon Maxwell. Maxwell introduced his first ready-to-wear collection in New York only last week to glowing reviews, and it was no surprise that Gaga, who attended the show and broke down in tears at its finale, would be there to support his blossoming from dresses of meat to dresses with heat.

 

5 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

6. Claire Danes

The pencil thin, slick-sequined stripes combined with heavy chain straps was an unconventional choice for Claire Danes, but of course it works. It’s Prada.

 

6 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

7. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox regained her red carpet dominance in teal silk crepe from Calvin Klein Collection, with relatively subtle cutout details that put her on trend without veering into camp. Simple is best.

7 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

8. Sarah Paulson 

Sarah Paulson’s glittering Prabal Gurung pushed the off-the-shoulder trend to new heights with a superb fit and color combination that flattered her endlessly. The custom Jennifer Meyer earrings raised the sparkle factor by 10.

 

8 of 9 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

9. Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany’s simple white pantsuit from Bouchra Jarrar Couture was a sensational example of tuxedo dressing that works on the red carpet, or anywhere for that matter.

9 of 9 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images

10. Amy Schumer 

Amy Schumer in Zac Posen. The cut is deliciously subversive in bonded crepe, as borderline raunchy as her humor (and her wild-night-out hairdo, too). When someone’s having this much fun with fashion, how can you turn away?

 

