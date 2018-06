Emmys Insider: They Made It Just For Me!

8 of 8 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

After nabbing her first prime-time Emmy for 'Game Change', the star had said just one thing about this Raf Simons for Dior Haute Couture gown: "It really is the dress of a winner-it's a good thing I won." Moore was especially drawn to the lemony shade. "Some redheads are intimidated by color, but she embraces it," says her stylist Leslie Fremar. To make sure the top wasn't as sheer as it was on the runway, they remade the cashmere sweater with a thicker thread and placed a corset underneath. A Fred Leighton platinum and diamond art deco bracelet added shine (as the Fekkai Full Blown Volume Styling Whip did to her glossy auburn hair).