Here's Why the 2019 Emmys Won't Have a Host 

With just under a week until the Emmys air on Sunday, Sept. 22, it’s important to know the details, like who's nominated and who will be hosting.

Well, as for the latter, it’s a no-go. It turns out that — like the Oscars in 2019 — the Emmys will go host-less for its 71st annual celebration of the best in TV. (Last year, Saturday Night Live comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che co-hosted the awards show.)

According to USA Today, Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said at a Television Critics Association press tour that the decision was ultimately reached because “we were highlighting so many shows going away, that it would be useful to save the time.”

The LA Times noted that those shows that have recently left the airwaves for good include HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep, as well as Amazon’s Fleabag and CBS’s The Big Bang Theory.

“It seems like the Oscars went well without a host,” actress Amy Poehler said, according to the publication. “I’m sure the Emmys will too. It seems cool to not have a host right now."

Poehler — who has co-hosted the Golden Globes three times with Tina Fey — continued: “Those shows are a beast, and I think that the people that produce these shows have a very specific and hard job. It should just be a fun party. Think of how fun it is when you go to a party and you don’t know who’s throwing it.”

The 71st Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.