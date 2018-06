The Emmy's Best Hair and Makeup

4 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty

Best Gamine Look

Ginnifer Goodwin's neatly combed style might have been one of the night's simplest, but it was also one of the chicest. To try the look that stylist Anh Co Tran created for her, part the hair above the highest point in your eyebrow, brush it across the top of your head, and finish with a bit of styling wax for hold. "Go light with the product," said Tran. "You want the hair to look soft and feminine, not heavy or severe."

