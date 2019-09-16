See the Emmys 2019 Ballot Before the Official Show

Image zoom David Crotty/Getty Images

In Hollywood, the close of Labor Day weekend means two things: 1) It's time to prepare yourself for all the jokes about not wearing white and 2) it's officially the start of awards season.

First on the 2019 awards agenda is the Emmys, which will air live on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

Can't wait for television’s biggest night? The Emmys nominations were announced in July — which means you can start filling out your 2019 Emmys ballot pronto.

The nominees include a few usual suspects, like Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Julia Louis Dreyfus (who is six-for-six in her Emmy wins for her role on Veep). You’ll also find a few newcomers, like Jodie Comer, nominated for her role in Killing Eve and Julia Garner, who is nominated for her work on Ozark.

RELATED: See the Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations

And what kind of awards season would it be if there weren’t a few surprises? Taking after the Oscars's decision to go host-less last year, the Emmys will not have a host this go around. (Last year, Saturday Night Live comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che co-hosted the awards show.)

According to USA Today, Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said at a Television Critics Association press tour that the decision was ultimately reached because “we were highlighting so many shows going away, that it would be useful to save the time.”

Ahead of Sunday's show, it's time to choose your 2019 Emmy favorites. Click here to download a printable ballot to make sure you have your picks in order before the festivities kick off.

VIDEO: The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Best Looks of Them All