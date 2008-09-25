Emmys After-Parties

Sep 25, 2008 @ 1:56 pm
Ashley Jensen, America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams
"We're gonna have a little bit of a party together," predicted Ashley Jensen (in David Meister), who got into the Emmy after-party spirit with Ugly Betty co-stars America Ferrera (in vintage Werle) and Vanessa Williams (in Kevan Hall) at the post-show Governor's Ball. At other bashes around town, Tina Fey, Jeremy Piven and Laura Linney marked their wins on TV's biggest night. Even those who didn't take home a trophy found cause to celebrate. "For fear of sounding like an actor going, 'I’m happy to be nominated,'" said Jensen, "I AM!"

-With reporting by Brantley Bardin, Kimberly Lansing, Kwala Mandel and Lindzi Scharf
Sefanie Kennan
Emmys After-parties, People/ET party, Brooke Shields in Badgley Mischka, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Brooke Shields
Though she's been famous for decades, Lipstick Jungle star Brooke Shields marked her first-ever appearance at the Emmys by celebrating at the Entertainment Tonight/People bash, held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Her party plans? "I want Billy Idol, a cupcake or two and a great gift bag," said the Badgley Mischka-clad actress as she made her way inside.
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Emmys After-parties, Press Room, Tina Fey, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin

Tina Fey (in David Meister) played it coy when her co-star-and fellow Emmy winner-Alec Baldwin gave her his best "I'm not worthy" bow in the press room at the Nokia Theatre. When the 30 Rock team made their way to the Governor's Ball, Fey had a chance to rest her feet and reflect on her show's big night. "It looks so nice, doesn’t it?" she said, admiring the Emmy gold on her table. "Look at all of those!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmys After-parties, TV Guide party, Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan
They didn't attend the ceremony, but Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan-who will reprise her guest role on Ugly Betty this season-were the life of the TV Guide after-party, held at Hollywood hot spot The Kress. Ronson provided the tunes in between sets by The Bravery and MGMT as guests like Sandra Oh and Kevin Spacey chilled in the VIP area.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Emmys After-parties, HBO party, Sarah Paulson, Felicity Huffman, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Sarah Paulson and Felicity Huffman
Sarah Paulson (in jewelry by Kwiat) and pal Felicity Huffman made the rounds at the HBO's South American-themed party, held at the Pacific Design Center. Cynthia Nixon skipped the red carpet and headed straight for the dance floor, where Malin Ackerman and Emmanuelle Chriqui also cut a rug.
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Emmys After-parties, Comedy Central party, Stephen Colbert, Kanye West, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Stephen Colbert and Kanye West
Surprise guest Kanye West helped talk show funnyman Stephen Colbert celebrate his wins at the Comedy Central after-party, held at STK restaurant. Sarah Silverman, Aisha Tyler and Niecey Nash also yukked it up at the intimate soiree.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Emmys After-parties, TV Guide party, Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad
"I didn't think the Emmys was the place to make a statement," said Lauren Conrad of the demure gown she designed for her Emmy appearance. After presenting with Bones star David Boreanaz, Conrad picked up pal Lo Bosworth and headed to the TV Guide party at The Kress.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Emmys After-parties, Governor's Ball, Heidi Klum, Marcia Cross, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Heidi Klum and Marcia Cross
Emmy co-host Heidi Klum didn't take home the top prize for hosting Project Runway, but she still had plenty to celebrate at the Governors Ball, where Marcia Cross (in Elie Saab), Glenn Close and Jean Smart arrived shortly after the curtain went down on the big show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emmys After-parties, Governor's Ball, Jack McBrayer, Hayden Panettiere in Badgley Mischka, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Jack McBrayer and Hayden Panettiere
30 Rock's Jack McBrayer showed off his Emmy hardware to Hayden Panettiere (in Badgley Mischka) at the Governors Ball. What was the first thing the Heroes star did when she walked in? "I found someone to get me something to drink!" said a parched Panettiere, who also hit the HBO bash.
Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Emmys After-parties, F/X Damages party, Debra Messing, Daniel Zelnick, 2008 Emmy Awards, Fashion
Debra Messing and Daniel Zelman
Debra Messing (in Monique Lhuillier) cozied up to husband-and nominee-Daniel Zelman at the F/X Damages party, held at L.A. night spot Foxtail. The couple and fellow guests like Rose Byrne rose to their feet to applaud winner Glenn Close when she arrived with her Emmy.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
