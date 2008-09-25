Emmys After-Parties

Ashley Jensen, America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams
Sefanie Kennan
Brooke Shields
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Sarah Paulson and Felicity Huffman
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Stephen Colbert and Kanye West
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Heidi Klum and Marcia Cross
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jack McBrayer and Hayden Panettiere
Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Debra Messing and Daniel Zelman
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement