Emmys After-Parties

1 of 10 Sefanie Kennan

Ashley Jensen, America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams

"We're gonna have a little bit of a party together," predicted Ashley Jensen (in David Meister), who got into the Emmy after-party spirit with Ugly Betty co-stars America Ferrera (in vintage Werle) and Vanessa Williams (in Kevan Hall) at the post-show Governor's Ball. At other bashes around town, Tina Fey, Jeremy Piven and Laura Linney marked their wins on TV's biggest night. Even those who didn't take home a trophy found cause to celebrate. "For fear of sounding like an actor going, 'I’m happy to be nominated,'" said Jensen, "I AM!"



-With reporting by Brantley Bardin, Kimberly Lansing, Kwala Mandel and Lindzi Scharf