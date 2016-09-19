Did Lemonade Inspire One of the Emmy's Biggest Dress Trends?

If tonight’s red carpet is any indication, there’s a lot of Beyonce fans working in television. We could barely make it through five minutes without spotting yet another celebrity in a yellow (or shall we say lemonade-colored) dress—although, surely in the interest of standing out, no one copied the exact Roberto Cavalli silhouette Queen B wear in her iconic visual album. Empire’s Taraji P. Henson when for a sleek and sexy ‘90s-inspired slip, and Mandy Moore stuck to cascading ruffles; meanwhile, an ab-baring side cut-out set Minnie Driver's look apart.

See their ensembles and more sunny shades from tonight's big event below.