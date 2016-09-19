Did Lemonade Inspire One of the Emmy's Biggest Dress Trends?

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Phil McCarten/Invision; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 18, 2016 @ 9:30 pm

If tonight’s red carpet is any indication, there’s a lot of Beyonce fans working in television. We could barely make it through five minutes without spotting yet another celebrity in a yellow (or shall we say lemonade-colored) dress—although, surely in the interest of standing out, no one copied the exact Roberto Cavalli silhouette Queen B wear in her iconic visual albumEmpire’s Taraji P. Henson when for a sleek and sexy ‘90s-inspired slip, and Mandy Moore stuck to cascading ruffles; meanwhile, an ab-baring side cut-out set Minnie Driver's look apart.

See their ensembles and more sunny shades from tonight's big event below. 

1 of 5 Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

2 of 5 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mandy Moore

3 of 5 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver in Versace.

4 of 5 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano.

5 of 5 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper in Jenny Packham and Neil Lane jewelry.

