The Hot, Hot Shade That Took Over the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

There's no real scientific way to measure the level of adrenaline on the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet, but if the sheer number of red gowns—the color that symbolizes energy, action, and passion—served as any indication, we'd have to say it was at an all-time high. As one of the top three shades of the night (the others being yellow and white), red crossed the red carpet in every form imaginable. We saw it both under a lens of romance as a beautiful pleated gown, and as a conduit for minimalism with a super modern, clean gown.

Mr. Robot's Portia Doubleday struck a sexy-sophisticated note (a balance that's quite difficult to achieve, might we add) with success in a custom crimson Giorgio Armani gown featuring a plunging central cut-out and a deep-V open back (pictured above, left), while Priyanka Chopra (right) went went for romance with a custom pleated Jason Wu gown that swished with every step.

But it was Tatiana Maslany (center), the star of Orphan Black, took the minimalist route with a graphic gown, courtesy of Alexander Wang. "It was a graphic, clean, modern look, and we knew right away that this was the dress—it was a no-brainer," Micaela Erlanger, Maslany's stylist, tells us. "We wanted to play up the aesthetic, and it came down to choosing the right jewelry. Those long Forevermark diamond earrings were the first ones she tried on—they had a modern feel, and the pulled the look together."

RELATED: See All the Best Looks from the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

Getty (3)

Connie Britton found a gown in Talbot Runhof that perfectly offset the fiery shade with pretty detailing, like ruffles, lace panels, and fishtail tiers (left). Regina King, too, gave the siren-red color a soft touch by selecting an Elizabeth Kennedy strapless gown that was a shade lighter (red). But SNL's Kate McKinnon was unapologetic in her boldness with a plunging scarlet-saturated gown that matched her red lip.