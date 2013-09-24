Emmys 2013: Behind-the-Scenes with Kate Mara, Anna Faris, Kaley Cuoco, and More!
InStyle.com
Sep 23, 2013 @ 8:09 pm
Malin Akerman
Mark celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles concentrated the drama on Akerman's eyes, and balanced the look with a nude lip. "I love to focus on one feature. Since the eyes were more prominent, the lips needed to not take center stage," she told InStyle.com exclusively. "A nude lip can sometimes look washed out, but this lip color was perfect in creating a gorgeous neutral effect." Stiles began with a layer of mark I-mark Wet/Dry shadow in Moonshine, then used the brand's No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliener in Steely Gaze ($7 and $9; meetmark.com), smudging it along her lash line with a brush. Additional definition was added with the I-mark Wet/Dry shadow in Storming and Lava ($7 each each; meetmark.com), and a sweep of mark's Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Baby Luv ($7; meetmark.com) tied the look together.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Courtesy
Anna Faris
"I wanted Anna to look very elegant and do something she'd never done before," said her hairstylist Renato Campora. "She wanted to wear her hair down, so we worked together to come up with a clean, glamorous look. We wanted waves at the bottom, soft and feminine-but also modern." Faris' pitch-perfect strands were complemented by a bold red lip, and a classic sweep of liner. "The hair was so Hollywood glam that I wanted the makeup to be super-classic," said her makeup artist Monika Blunder. "I chose an orangey lip stain by NARS, using the Velvet Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($25; narscosmetics.com)."
Courtesy (3)
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory star accented her gorgeous Vera Wang number with a playful smoky eye, and according to mark celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, the prep time was almost as fun as the actual event! "We had so much fun getting ready with Kaley!" she told InStyle.com exclusively. "We drank champagne, we were listening to music. Ryan Sweeting was DJ-ing for us and playing hip hop." Greenberg began by picking up the grey shade in mark's On the Dot Eye Color Compact ($16; meetmark.com), blending it on the inner areas of Cuoco's eyes, then used a burgundy shadow by Chanel to create the dramatic sculpted arch. The Keep It Going Eyeliner in Exposure ($11; meetmark.com) gave the star's lash line extra definition, and after a few coats of mascara, the Lipclick Lipstick in Sweetie Pie ($7; meetmark.com) added the finishing touch.
Courtesy (3)
Kate Mara
"We wanted to go with a bronzy, gold look on the eyes and keep everything really warm," said Mara's makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, who swept a gold shadow across her lids to start, then blended a bronze tone around the outer edges to form a cat-eye shape. After adding slight definition with a brown pencil, Olwell used Orlane's Volume Care Mascara ($35; neimanmarcus.com) to pump up the lashes, then blended the Highlight Care Brush ($40; neimanmarcus.com) on the inner corners to open up the star's eyes. Her newly-cut bob was given a sleek finish by Alex Polillo, who used a cocktail of Vidal Sassoon Mega Firm Hold Gel, Extra Firm Hold Hairspray, and Extreme Smooth Combing Creme ($3 to $6; pgestore.com) to impart a bone-straight texture. "Kate and I were planning on creating a ponytail, but at the last moment as I was pulling her hair back, we decided we should show off her new haircut," he told InStyle.com exclusively. "We always knew we wanted to create a slick, wet-looking style, so this was the perfect way to do that." We agree!
Courtesy (4)
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Courtesy
Malin Akerman
Mark celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles concentrated the drama on Akerman's eyes, and balanced the look with a nude lip. "I love to focus on one feature. Since the eyes were more prominent, the lips needed to not take center stage," she told InStyle.com exclusively. "A nude lip can sometimes look washed out, but this lip color was perfect in creating a gorgeous neutral effect." Stiles began with a layer of mark I-mark Wet/Dry shadow in Moonshine, then used the brand's No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliener in Steely Gaze ($7 and $9; meetmark.com), smudging it along her lash line with a brush. Additional definition was added with the I-mark Wet/Dry shadow in Storming and Lava ($7 each each; meetmark.com), and a sweep of mark's Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Baby Luv ($7; meetmark.com) tied the look together.
Advertisement
2 of 4Courtesy (3)
Anna Faris
"I wanted Anna to look very elegant and do something she'd never done before," said her hairstylist Renato Campora. "She wanted to wear her hair down, so we worked together to come up with a clean, glamorous look. We wanted waves at the bottom, soft and feminine-but also modern." Faris' pitch-perfect strands were complemented by a bold red lip, and a classic sweep of liner. "The hair was so Hollywood glam that I wanted the makeup to be super-classic," said her makeup artist Monika Blunder. "I chose an orangey lip stain by NARS, using the Velvet Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($25; narscosmetics.com)."
3 of 4Courtesy (3)
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory star accented her gorgeous Vera Wang number with a playful smoky eye, and according to mark celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, the prep time was almost as fun as the actual event! "We had so much fun getting ready with Kaley!" she told InStyle.com exclusively. "We drank champagne, we were listening to music. Ryan Sweeting was DJ-ing for us and playing hip hop." Greenberg began by picking up the grey shade in mark's On the Dot Eye Color Compact ($16; meetmark.com), blending it on the inner areas of Cuoco's eyes, then used a burgundy shadow by Chanel to create the dramatic sculpted arch. The Keep It Going Eyeliner in Exposure ($11; meetmark.com) gave the star's lash line extra definition, and after a few coats of mascara, the Lipclick Lipstick in Sweetie Pie ($7; meetmark.com) added the finishing touch.
Advertisement
4 of 4Courtesy (4)
Kate Mara
"We wanted to go with a bronzy, gold look on the eyes and keep everything really warm," said Mara's makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, who swept a gold shadow across her lids to start, then blended a bronze tone around the outer edges to form a cat-eye shape. After adding slight definition with a brown pencil, Olwell used Orlane's Volume Care Mascara ($35; neimanmarcus.com) to pump up the lashes, then blended the Highlight Care Brush ($40; neimanmarcus.com) on the inner corners to open up the star's eyes. Her newly-cut bob was given a sleek finish by Alex Polillo, who used a cocktail of Vidal Sassoon Mega Firm Hold Gel, Extra Firm Hold Hairspray, and Extreme Smooth Combing Creme ($3 to $6; pgestore.com) to impart a bone-straight texture. "Kate and I were planning on creating a ponytail, but at the last moment as I was pulling her hair back, we decided we should show off her new haircut," he told InStyle.com exclusively. "We always knew we wanted to create a slick, wet-looking style, so this was the perfect way to do that." We agree!
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.