Emmys 2013: Behind-the-Scenes with Kate Mara, Anna Faris, Kaley Cuoco, and More!

"We wanted to go with a bronzy, gold look on the eyes and keep everything really warm," said Mara's makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, who swept a gold shadow across her lids to start, then blended a bronze tone around the outer edges to form a cat-eye shape. After adding slight definition with a brown pencil, Olwell used Orlane's Volume Care Mascara ($35; neimanmarcus.com ) to pump up the lashes, then blended the Highlight Care Brush ($40; neimanmarcus.com ) on the inner corners to open up the star's eyes. Her newly-cut bob was given a sleek finish by Alex Polillo, who used a cocktail of Vidal Sassoon Mega Firm Hold Gel, Extra Firm Hold Hairspray, and Extreme Smooth Combing Creme ($3 to $6; pgestore.com ) to impart a bone-straight texture. "Kate and I were planning on creating a ponytail, but at the last moment as I was pulling her hair back, we decided we should show off her new haircut," he told InStyle.com exclusively. "We always knew we wanted to create a slick, wet-looking style, so this was the perfect way to do that." We agree!