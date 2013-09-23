2013 Emmy Awards: Pastels Were the Colors of Choice From Dresses to Jewelry to Makeup

1 of 12 Jeff Vespa/WireImage(2), John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Side Swept Curls

Old Hollywood glamour curls are the new go-to for award nights. Connie Britton's hair stylist Creighton Bowman used Leonor Greyl products to create her look. “Connie is wearing this gorgeous gown by Naeem Khan that has gold and bronze embellishments on it. So we went with a very editorial Veronica Lake look, we wanted the Hollywood waves but with a little 'disheveled elegance.'"