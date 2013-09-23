2013 Emmy Awards: Pastels Were the Colors of Choice From Dresses to Jewelry to Makeup

WireImage; AP Images (3); Splash News
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 23, 2013 @ 12:14 am

It may be the first day of fall, but it was all pastels on the red carpet at the 2013 Emmy Awards! From Claire Danes (in Armani Prive) to Rose Byrne (in Calvin Klein), the stars went with gowns in nudes, blush pinks, silvers and even sheer. The trend went as far as the bling as seen by  Zooey Deschanel's the  pale blue Chanel ring that she wore to match her ice blue J.Mendel gown and even Allison Williams got in on the trend wearing a light pink Fred Leighton topaz rock. The pale shades also made their beauty mark with celebrities like Kerry Washington who matched her neutral lip color to her rose gold Marchesa gown, while Padma Lakshmi‘s '70s inspired eyeshadow coordinated with her light blue Kaufmanfranco gown.
Plus, see all the red carpet trends from the 2013 Emmy Awards!

MORE:
Spring 2014 Fashion Week Gowns On the Red Carpet
Emily Deschanel Goes Vegan At the Emmys
• Incredible Emmys Jewelry Over the Years

1 of 12 Jeff Vespa/WireImage(2), John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Side Swept Curls

Old Hollywood glamour curls are the new go-to for award nights. Connie Britton's hair stylist Creighton Bowman used Leonor Greyl products to create her look. “Connie is wearing this gorgeous gown by Naeem Khan that has gold and bronze embellishments on it. So we went with a very editorial Veronica Lake look, we wanted the Hollywood waves but with a little 'disheveled elegance.'"
Advertisement
2 of 12 AP (2); Everett Collection; WireImage

Undone Chignons

We’re loving the sexy, tousled updos that dominated this year’s red carpet. Jessica Pare’s hairstylist Marcus Francis told us, “Jessica’s Oscar de la Renta gown made a statement both with its color and beautiful silhouette. The hair needed to be less coiffed to keep this look modern and young. Looking at the recent fashion shows I was inspired by both Dolce amp Gabbana and Alberta Ferretti which had sexy, whimsical hair.”
3 of 12 AP; Getty Images; WireImage

Petal Lip

Warm, glowing complexions are always the best compliment for a soft, petal lip. Kate Mara?s makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell used Orlane products to create her look. ?Kate is wearing a beautiful, long white dress with a bit of edge and a deep side part, so we wanted to go with a bronzy, gold look on the eyes and keep everything really warm.? Kerry Washington?s makeup artist Carola Gonzolez first prepped her lips with Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment ($42, sephora.com) Oil and then applied Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Truth, a beige rose, for the finishing touch. ?The inspiration came from the delicate dress,? says makeup Gonzalez, who combined velvety matte skin, purple lids and luminous cheeks for a look that was as pretty as the floral embroideries on Washington?s Marchesa gown. ?Although I like a matte finish, especially for awards shows, I added a radiance to her skin with Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder ($45, sephora.com) in Radiant Light. It?s the perfect shade for Kerry.?
Advertisement
4 of 12 AP (2); Startraksphoto; Wenn

Shimmery Eyes

Shimmer was all over the spring 2014 runways and it made it’s way to the red carpet with the most glamorous stars making it look more sophisticated than ever. Allison Williams’ makeup artist Julie Harris took inspiration from her cobalt Ralph Lauren dress and amethyst jewelry and gave Allison an “all American beauty” look. On her eyes she used CARGO_HD Picture Perfect Eye Shadow Primer ($19, cargocosmetics.com) then apply FLOWER Color Play Creme Eyeshadow in Orchid-Ing Around ($7.98, walmart.com) on the lids.
Advertisement
5 of 12 WireImage (2); AP; Landov; Getty Images; Startraksphoto

Red Lips

No Hollywood event would be complete without the gold standard of glamour: the red lip. Christina Hendricks’ makeup artist Vanessa Scali used Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Power Red ($25, elizabetharden.com). Scali told us, "She wore a black Christian Siriano gown and new blonde locks to the Emmys. We could have really gone in any direction with the makeup: bold lips, smoky eyes, fresh and pretty... In the end, we went for a fresh face and a warm, red lip.”
Advertisement
6 of 12 WireImage (3); AP (2); Getty Images; AFF-USA; Startraksphoto

Nail Art

While many celebrities stuck to one solid tone for their manicures, Kate Mara, Sarah Hyland, Zooey Deschanel, and Zosia Mamet decked out their digits in creative nail art. Mamet opted for a teal-on-black Ruffian-style pattern, while manicure queen Deschanel accented her black-and-white checkered pattern with polka dots. Mara and Hyland both opted for negative space designs, exposing a section of their natural nail underneath Red Carpet Manicure's gel formula. "Kate's dress is made of lace and toile with a pattern, so I wanted to create a negative space that mirrored the design on the top of her dress," said Mara's manicurist Kimmie Kyees, who used Red Carpet Manicure's Dripping in Luxury ($10; redcarpetmanicure.com).
Advertisement
7 of 12 Getty Images for Audi; Invision/AP; AP Images

Shades of Blue

Celebrities sang rhapsody blues at the Emmys 2013. Jessica Pare posed in a fit-and-flared Oscar de la Renta, Tina Fey went for a striking cobalt blue custom Narciso Rodriguez dress, and Zooey Deschanel matched her baby blues with an icy J. Mendel column.
Advertisement
8 of 12 WireImage; Invision/AP; Broadimage

Minimalist

There aren't any bells and whistles here. Stars stuck to a simpler style, proving that 'less is more' still holds true. Taylor Schilling lit up in an ivory Thakoon dress with a sexy front split, Rose Byrne bared her midriff in a petal silk crepe Calvin Klein Collection separates and Padma Lakshmi was a vision in Kaufmanfranco.
Advertisement
9 of 12 AP Images (2); WireImage

Pastels

Instead of bolds and brights, many took a softer route and opted for pretty pastels. Kerry Washington channeled her Scandal character Olivia Pope in a light flowy Marchesa dress, Julie Bowen accentuated her figure in Zac Posen and Julianne Hough showed off lean legs in a sheer Jenny Packham.
Advertisement
10 of 12 AP Images; Getty Images; Broadimage

Mermaid Silhouette

The best thing about this sexy silhouette is that it hugs every curve. Malin Akerman chose a frothy Marchesa dress, Anna Gunn color-blocked in Romona Keveza, and Sofia Vergara went red-hot in Vera Wang.
Advertisement
11 of 12 WireImage; AP Images (2)

Lace Details

The romantic detailing was all over the red carpet at this year's Emmys. Sarah Hylandmatched her jewels to her emerald green black-laced CH Carolina Herrera number, Claire Danes dropped jaws in a cream-colored Armani Prive and Christina Hendricks voted for all black in Christian Siriano.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Splash News; Getty Images (2)

Bling Rings

Who has the biggest rock of them all? The New Girl star Zooey Deschanel matched her pale blue Chanel ring to her J.Mendel gown, Sofia Vergara accessorized her cherry Vera Wang dress with a 40-carat emerald ring set in platinum, and Girls star Allison Williams layered on a 19th-century Fred Leighton pink topaz rock to her cobalt Ralph Lauren dress.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!