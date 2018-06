2013 Emmy Awards: Pastels Were the Colors of Choice From Dresses to Jewelry to Makeup

Warm, glowing complexions are always the best compliment for a soft, petal lip.?s makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell used Orlane products to create her look. ?Kate is wearing a beautiful, long white dress with a bit of edge and a deep side part, so we wanted to go with a bronzy, gold look on the eyes and keep everything really warm.??s makeup artist Carola Gonzolez first prepped her lips with Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment ($42, sephora.com ) Oil and then applied Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Truth, a beige rose, for the finishing touch. ?The inspiration came from the delicate dress,? says makeup Gonzalez, who combined velvety matte skin, purple lids and luminous cheeks for a look that was as pretty as the floral embroideries on Washington?s Marchesa gown. ?Although I like a matte finish, especially for awards shows, I added a radiance to her skin with Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder ($45, sephora.com ) in Radiant Light. It?s the perfect shade for Kerry.?