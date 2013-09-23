2013 Emmy Awards: Pastels Were the Colors of Choice From Dresses to Jewelry to Makeup

It may be the first day of fall, but it was all pastels on the red carpet at the 2013 Emmy Awards! From Claire Danes (in Armani Prive) to Rose Byrne (in Calvin Klein), the stars went with gowns in nudes, blush pinks, silvers and even sheer. The trend went as far as the bling as seen by Zooey Deschanel's the pale blue Chanel ring that she wore to match her ice blue J.Mendel gown and even Allison Williams got in on the trend wearing a light pink Fred Leighton topaz rock. The pale shades also made their beauty mark with celebrities like Kerry Washington who matched her neutral lip color to her rose gold Marchesa gown, while Padma Lakshmi‘s '70s inspired eyeshadow coordinated with her light blue Kaufmanfranco gown.
