Stars in search of Emmys jewelry got the chance to browse Tacori's new 18k925 collection during a party at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel. Guests like bride-to-be -whose wedding rings were designed by Tacori-andjoined hostfor the big reveal of the line, which combines 18-karat gold and 925 silver metal, a special mix of platinum and palladium. Jewelry worn by Larter during the event, which was sponsored by Veuve Clicquot and The Argyle Spa, was auctioned off to raise money for The Art of Elysium.-With reporting by Kwala Mandel