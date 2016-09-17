9 Nominees We're Rooting for at the 2016 Emmys

Byron Cohen/Courtesy of FX; Michael Parmelee/USA Network; Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO
With less than 48 hours to go, the countdown to the 2016 Emmys is officially on—and we’re getting pumped to see our favorite TV stars take home some well-deserved trophies on Sunday night.
This year’s batch of nominees is seriously worth the hype, from perpetual fan favorites like Game of Thrones—which leads the pack with a whopping 23 nominations—and House of Cards, to new but buzz-worthy hits like Mr. Robot and Master of None. The list of contenders is strong, and InStyle’s most TV-obsessed editors are already placing bets as to who will walk away with the night’s biggest honors.
Scroll down for nine nominees that we’re pulling for, and see the winners announced live during the ABC’s televised broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.
1 of 9 John P. Johnson/Courtesy of HBO
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
2 of 9 Byron Cohen/Courtesy of FX
Lead Actress in a Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
6 of 9 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
