9 Nominees We're Rooting for at the 2016 Emmys

With less than 48 hours to go, the countdown to the 2016 Emmys is officially on—and we’re getting pumped to see our favorite TV stars take home some well-deserved trophies on Sunday night.

This year’s batch of nominees is seriously worth the hype, from perpetual fan favorites like Game of Thrones—which leads the pack with a whopping 23 nominations—and House of Cards, to new but buzz-worthy hits like Mr. Robot and Master of None. The list of contenders is strong, and InStyle’s most TV-obsessed editors are already placing bets as to who will walk away with the night’s biggest honors.

see the winners announced live during the ABC's televised broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.