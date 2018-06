Emmy Nominee Style

2 of 18 Frank Micelotta/Getty

Sandra Oh

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama, for Grey's Anatomy



Oh takes as many risks with her wardrobe as she does with her work. At last year's Emmys, she paired a periwinkle Vera Wang gown with a pile of chain necklaces and joked that she looked like the duchess of a small country. With three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe to her name, no doubt she could take on any nation.