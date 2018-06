Emmy Gown Predictions: What Will the Stars Wear?

11 of 12 Imaxtree, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tina Fey

Nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, 30 Rock and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live



RED-CARPET STYLE Funny girl Fey opts for seriously chic, tailored designs like the beaded Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to last year's Emmys.



OUR PICK The awards show airs merely a month after the birth of the multi-nominee's second child, so she may want to draw attention to her shoulders and brand-new cleavage in this V-neck, sliced-sleeve design from Ralph Lauren.