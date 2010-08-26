Emmy Gown Predictions: What Will the Stars Wear?

Aug 26, 2010 @ 3:31 pm
January Jones
January Jones
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Mad Men

RED-CARPET STYLE Jones favors the edgy and unexpected, like this futuristic white Atelier Versace gown she wore to last year's Emmys.

OUR PICK This show-shopping blush pink gown, also by Atelier Versace, would satisfy Jones’s affinity for modern design, while its sexy color and stunning tulle train would keep the look in the pretty category.
Courtesy Photo; Chris Delmas/Wireimage
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Series, Glee

RED-CARPET STYLE Never one to shy away from color, Michele chose a fun, feminine emerald green Catherine Malandrino gown for the 2010 SAG Awards.

OUR PICK Zac Posen is one of Lea Michele’s favorite designers, and this lavender feathered gown from his Resort 2011 collection is as playful as the star herself, in a color she hasn't yet tried on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage; MVS Studio
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Modern Family

RED-CARPET STYLE Vergara wore a form-fitting Carolina Herrera ombre gown to the 2010 SAG Awards.

OUR PICK The Columbian-born actress has the perfect skin tone for Gucci’s plunging champagne silk gown and the confidence to pull off the barely-there, curve-enhancing silhouette.
Imaxtree; Frazer Harrison/Getty
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Mad Men

RED-CARPET STYLE Hendricks wisely chooses gowns that make the most of her killer curves; at last year's Emmys she showed off her best assets in a body-hugging L’Wren Scott sheath.

OUR PICK Dior’s ladylike Resort 2010 collection seems tailor-made for the redheaded star-this soft peach gown would show off her waist and flatter her bust, all while flowing beautifully down the red carpet.
Imaxtree; Mark Davis/Landov
Betty White
Betty White
Nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live

RED-CARPET STYLE In the midst of an unprecedented career revival, White's back on the red carpet in tasteful, embellished gowns, like this custom sky blue number she wore to the 2010 SAG awards.

OUR PICK A major fan-favorite, White would be royally smashing in this gunmental gown by Carolina Herrera-its regal blouson sleeves provide the coverage that she favors.
Imaxtree; Frazer Harrison/Getty
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Glee, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Two And A Half Men

RED-CARPET STYLE Lynch often chooses classic princess silhouettes, like this deep cobalt Ali Rahimi gown she wore to the 2010 SAG Awards.

OUR PICK Oscar de la Renta's black and gold strapless gown would keep Lynch in her preferred cut while adding enough sparkle to match her two nominations.
Imaxtree; Lionel Hahn/ABACAUSA
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, The Closer

RED-CARPET STYLE Sedgwick knows how to pull off super-sexy gowns on the red carpet, and the classic red Oscar de la Renta design she wore to the 2009 Golden Globes was no exception.

OUR PICK L’Wren Scott doesn’t design for wallflowers, and Sedgwick, who is a fan of her designs, would wear this daring and dramatic sequin column gown with elegance and ease.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Imaxtreee
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, The Good Wife

RED-CARPET STYLE Margulies favors elegant gowns with clean lines, like this garnet and black cut-out design by Narciso Rodriguez, which she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes.

OUR PICK Elie Saab’s blue chiffon Grecian gown would suit Margulies's penchant for classic shapes, while the additional layers of tulle would provide just the right dose of drama.
George Pimentel/WireImage; Imaxtree
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Nominated for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, The Simpsons

RED-CARPET STYLE Hathaway always looks flawless on the red carpet, often choosing princess shapes, like the nude sequined Valentino she wore to the 2010 MET ball.

OUR PICK Marchesa’s embellished, one-shoulder gown would be a sexy departure from Hathaway's more traditional red carpet choices. The bordeaux shade would flatter her porcelain complexion beautifully.
Getty Images, Imaxtree
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, United States of Tara

RED-CARPET STYLE Collette doesn't shy away from look-at-me gowns, like this bright pink Monique Lhuillier she wore to last year's Emmys.

OUR PICK Michael Kors’s gold sequin column gown is simply elegant, with just enough wow factor to satisfy Collette's taste.
Imaxtree; INF photo
