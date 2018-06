The Emmy Gift Lounges

Office co-starsandteamed up to visit Melanie Segal's Celebrity Emmy House, held at a private residence just above Sunset Plaza. Before taking a look at the goodies, guests were asked to donate to Make It Right --Brad Pitt's charity to help revive the city of New Orleans. In addition to picking up products like T3 hair styling tools and Chip & Pepper jeans, guests sipped Dirty Blonde champagne cocktails.