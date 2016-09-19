High-Impact Sparkle Is Trending at the Emmy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock; Phil McCarten/Invision
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:00 pm

Although sparkle and shine is a key component of any award show red carpet—just think about all those rented diamonds—there was even more than usual at tonight’s event. Head-to-toe embellishment was a huge trend of the evening, from metallic paillettes (both Laverne Cox and Claire Danes went for gold, while Robin Wright shimmered in silver), to peachy-tan sequins (we’re looking at you Emilia Clarke), to light-catching white beads (as seen on Heidi Klum).

Keep scrolling to see who did the look best.

1 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Claire Danes

Claire Danes in Schiaparelli with Forevermark diamonds.

2 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Robin Wright

3 of 8 Phil McCarten/Invision

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke in Atelier Versace.

4 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox in Naeem Kahn.

5 of 8 Todd Williamson/Gett

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in Michael Kors Collection.

6 of 8 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shiri Appleby

Shiri Appleby in Diane von Furstenberg.

7 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson in Prada.

8 of 8 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

America Ferrera

America Ferrera in Jenny Packham.

