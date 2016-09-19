High-Impact Sparkle Is Trending at the Emmy Awards

Although sparkle and shine is a key component of any award show red carpet—just think about all those rented diamonds—there was even more than usual at tonight’s event. Head-to-toe embellishment was a huge trend of the evening, from metallic paillettes (both Laverne Cox and Claire Danes went for gold, while Robin Wright shimmered in silver), to peachy-tan sequins (we’re looking at you Emilia Clarke), to light-catching white beads (as seen on Heidi Klum).

Keep scrolling to see who did the look best.