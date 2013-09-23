2013 Emmy Awards: The Cutest Couples From TV's Biggest Night

Aside from being one of television's biggest nights, Sunday's 2013 Emmy Awards was date night for some of Hollywood's cutest (not to mention newest) couples. But for some, like Alec Baldwin and Elisabeth Moss, their dates were of the unconventional sort: 17-year-old Ireland Baldwin joined her father, while Moss enjoyed a mother-daughter moment at the awards ceremony. From Emmy nominee Matt Damon and his wife Luciana to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, the stars dazzled on the red carpet with their plus ones. Click the photo to see the all our favorite couples that made their way from the red carpet inside the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles for the 65th Emmy Awards.

