2013 Emmy Awards: The Cutest Couples From TV's Biggest Night

Aside from being one of television's biggest nights, Sunday's 2013 Emmy Awards was date night for some of Hollywood's cutest (not to mention newest) couples. But for some, like Alec Baldwin and Elisabeth Moss, their dates were of the unconventional sort: 17-year-old Ireland Baldwin joined her father, while Moss enjoyed a mother-daughter moment at the awards ceremony. From Emmy nominee Matt Damon and his wife Luciana to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, the stars dazzled on the red carpet with their plus ones. Click the photo to see the all our favorite couples that made their way from the red carpet inside the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles for the 65th Emmy Awards.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

Barroso pulled out the glamour during the 2013 Emmy Awards and wore a gold Naeem Khan gown to support her husband, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his role in HBO's 'Behind The Candelabra.'
Alec and Ireland Baldwin

Were the perfect father and daughter duo on the red carpet. The Emmy nominee brought his 17-year-old daughter (in Amanda Wakeley Atelier) to television's biggest night as his plus one.
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian

Looked adorable as they made their award season debut as husband and wife just following their recent nuptials in May. Paul's hit series, 'Breaking Bad' won its first Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Both rocked suits and bow ties at the 2013 Emmy Awards. Ferguson had a lot to celebrate as his hit show, 'Modern Family' took home an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Elisabeth Moss and her Mother

Moss (in Andrew Gn) brought her mother to the 2013 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated not once, but twice for her role as lead actress in both the Sundance Channel's 'Top Of The Lake' and 'Mad Men.'
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Took the night off of mommy and daddy duty to attend the 2013 Emmy Awards. Danes (in Armani Privé) took home an Emmy golden statuette for her lead actress role in the hit drama series, 'Homeland.'
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt

Looked very much like Hollywood glamour during the 2013 Emmy Awards where Hamm was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor for the drama series, 'Mad Men.' Westfeldt wore a stunning red J.Mendel gown while Hamm rocked a beard and a white tux.

