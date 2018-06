The Emmy After-Parties

1 of 8 Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tina Fey

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Vera Wang) might not have won an Emmy, but she did have an award-winning story to tell fellow guests like Tina Fey (in Gucci) at the Governors Ball. "The guy who did my hair got lost with his cab [on the way to my house]. The driver got so mad, he threw my hairstylist out of the cab and drove off with all of his hair equipment," Louis-Dreyfus said of her pre-Emmy drama. "We had to call the police and everything!"



-With reporting by Scott Huver



