Elle Fanning has arrived on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet looking like the queen she is ... and portrays — she's nominated tonight for her role as Catherine in The Great. For her first Emmys nod, Fanning chose to call upon the show's designer and seamstress, Sharon Long and Emma Fryer (who have already won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes), for her gown.

The actress paid tribute to Hollywood legends from the '50s (Aubrey Hepburn, perhaps?) by wearing a black silk column gown and train with a pink underlay that attached to her midsection. Blush-colored flower appliqués peeked out of the sweetheart neckline, and Fanning accessorized with a diamond choker. Her blonde hair was tucked into a sleek updo.

"I wanted to pay homage to the creators on our show," Fanning said on Live From E!, explaining that Long designed the dress, which was then hand-made by Fryer. "They transform you so much with characters. You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself. Then, boom, you put your corset on and you feel like a queen."

She's nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy category — and in good company. She will face off against Emmys veteran Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Issa Rae, and Jean Smart.

The actress celebrated her first Emmy nomination on Instagram with a photo of her co-star Nicholas Hoult, who is also nominated and was the first to share the exciting news with Elle.

"I can't put into words what 'The Great' means to me," she wrote. "To be recognized for playing Catherine, a character who has shaped me personally in so many ways, is a moment I will never forget. We are on set filming season 3 right now and my partner in comedy, Nicholas Hoult broke the news to me with the crew and my fellow cast mates by my side. Wouldn't have wanted it any other way!"