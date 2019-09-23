The Unexpected Trend That Was a Total Hit at the 2019 Emmys

As expected, the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet was filled with sparkling dresses and dreamy designer jewelry. But there was one major trend we did not see coming: crop tops.

The midriff-bearing look showed up throughout the night on stars like Jameela Jamil and Greta Lee. It's not the traditional red-carpet getup, but, in my humble opinion, the ladies who chose to take a risk in a crop top won the night.

Of course, they didn't just throw anything on with their red carpet-worthy crop tops. The winning outfit combination included bottoms that perfectly matched each blouse. Most of the ladies went with full ballroom skirts, but Sarah Snook styled her crop top blouse with a pair of coordinating pants for the win.

Click through the gallery ahead to see exactly how each actress styled their crop top for the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

