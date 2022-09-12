Connie Britton's Bright, Sculpted Complexion on the Emmys Red Carpet Was Thanks to This Beauty Tool

We don't know what's better: Connie Britton's Barbiecore dress at the 2022 Emmys Awards gold carpet or her accompanying beauty look, which was all about a simple, no-makeup makeup look that let her natural features shine. The 55-year-old actress' glowy, sculpted complexion was achieved with the help of one buzzy, editor-approved facial tool that's a must-buy.

The TheraFace Pro launched in April, but it's already made quite the impact on the beauty world. In fact, one of our editors deemed it the "Dyson of facial tools" — and that's quite the powerful comparison — but the fact that celebrity makeup artists are now relying on the small-but-mighty machine to prep their client's skin prior to awards shows proves it's a beauty tool to be reckoned with.

Celebrity makeup artist Kristin Hilton used the face-lifting device on Britton prior to applying any makeup. As Hilton explains in a press release, "The most important part of any makeup is skin prep, so I was delighted to get my hands on the new TheraFace Pro, which I've had my eyes on since its launch." She continued, "We began using the microcurrent attachment, which helps to lift and sculpt the face, and it was so satisfying to see the results instantly." Those instant effects are what we all want to see, right?

Courtesy

Shop now: $399; therabody.com

Lifting and sculpting isn't the only benefit of the TheraFace Pro, though. The tool comes with various attachments that target different skincare concerns, like the aforementioned microcurrent ring that firms and tightens, a percussive therapy attachment to reduce minor facial pain, an LED ring in both blue and red light, and a cleansing ring that removes dirt and oil.

To finish Britton's Emmys skincare prep, Hilton swapped out the microcurrent attachment for the flat percussive attachment to increase blood flow, depuff the face, and relieve any tension in the facial muscles. Lastly, she used the red LED attachment, focusing on Britton's eye area before starting on her makeup.

The end result? Britton's bright, sculpted complexion that stole the Emmys red carpet and has us compelled to invest in the TheraFace Pro. It's pricey, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially considering it's basically six tools in one. Shop it for $399 here.