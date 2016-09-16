11 Celebrities Doing Double Duty as Both Presenters and Nominees at the 2016 Emmy Awards

Tristan Fewings/Getty; Randy Holmes/ABC; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Sep 16, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

We already know which actors will be seeing a lot of screen time on Sunday’s 2016 Emmy Awards. Fan-favorite series Game of Thrones and The People v. O.J. Simpson are leading the pack with 23 and 22 Emmy noms, respectively, ensuring that their nominated stars like Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, and Sterling K. Brown will be the center of attention at the show.

Amy Schumer has the most nominations of any actor this year, scoring four for both acting and writing on Inside Amy Schumer and making her the darling of the Emmys broadcast. Laurie Metcalf, Aziz Ansari, and Keegan-Michael Key were honored with three noms, while Allison Janney, Sarah Paulson, and Rachel Bloom each have two.

Clearly these decorated casts will be the talk of the town at the show, but a select number of the nominees are already guaranteed time on stage this year. How, might you ask, do we know which stars will be pulling out a speech on Sunday night, before the winners are even announced? These actors will be doing double duty as both nominees and presenters.

The final list of presenters was announced on Wednesday, including Michelle Dockery, Minnie Driver, Tony Goldwyn, Terrence Howard, Abigail Spencer, Kiefer Sutherland, as well as current nominees Tom Hiddleston, Kyle Chandler, Bryan Cranston, Claire Danes, Allison Janney, and Rami Malek.

They join a star-studded list of actors previously announced as both presenters and nominees, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Keri Russell, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Tambor, Kit Harington, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Larry David, Taraji P. Henson, Liev Schreiber, and host Jimmy Kimmel.

From Game of Thrones’s resurrected star Kit Harington to Confirmation’s leading lady Kerry Washington, here are the Emmy nominees we are most excited to see take the stage (as presenters!) at the 2016 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18. Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET to see if they also nab a statuette.

1 of 11 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

The first-time Emmy nominee is up for Oustanding Lead Performer for a Comedy Series for her role as Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish.

2 of 11 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Kit Harington

Harington is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as the resurrected Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones.

3 of 11 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Keri Russell

The Americans star, who plays Elizabeth Jennings on the hit show, is nominated for her first Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

4 of 11 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kerry Washington

The expectant actress and executive producer is up for both Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Television Movie for her portrayal of Anita Hill in the HBO film Confirmation.

5 of 11 Vivien Killilea/Getty

Chris Rock

The comedian is nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program for hosting the Oscars, as well as Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

6 of 11 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Tom Hiddleston

Hiddleston, who serves as Executive Producer and stars as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager, is up for both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series.

7 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Claire Danes

Danes is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Carrie Mathison in Homeland. The Co-Executive Producer also has a nod on the production side for Outstanding Drama Series.

8 of 11 John Shearer/Getty

Rami Malek

Malek earned his first Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Elliot in Mr. Robot.

9 of 11 J. Countess/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Cookie Lyon.

10 of 11 Venturelli/WireImage

Liev Schreiber

Schreiber is a contender for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Ray Donovan in the show of the same name.

11 of 11 Randy Holmes/ABC

Jimmy Kimmel

The Emmys host is nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

