11 Celebrities Doing Double Duty as Both Presenters and Nominees at the 2016 Emmy Awards

We already know which actors will be seeing a lot of screen time on Sunday’s 2016 Emmy Awards. Fan-favorite series Game of Thrones and The People v. O.J. Simpson are leading the pack with 23 and 22 Emmy noms, respectively, ensuring that their nominated stars like Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, and Sterling K. Brown will be the center of attention at the show.

Amy Schumer has the most nominations of any actor this year, scoring four for both acting and writing on Inside Amy Schumer and making her the darling of the Emmys broadcast. Laurie Metcalf, Aziz Ansari, and Keegan-Michael Key were honored with three noms, while Allison Janney, Sarah Paulson, and Rachel Bloom each have two.

Clearly these decorated casts will be the talk of the town at the show, but a select number of the nominees are already guaranteed time on stage this year. How, might you ask, do we know which stars will be pulling out a speech on Sunday night, before the winners are even announced? These actors will be doing double duty as both nominees and presenters.

The final list of presenters was announced on Wednesday, including Michelle Dockery, Minnie Driver, Tony Goldwyn, Terrence Howard, Abigail Spencer, Kiefer Sutherland, as well as current nominees Tom Hiddleston, Kyle Chandler, Bryan Cranston, Claire Danes, Allison Janney, and Rami Malek.

They join a star-studded list of actors previously announced as both presenters and nominees, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Keri Russell, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Tambor, Kit Harington, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Larry David, Taraji P. Henson, Liev Schreiber, and host Jimmy Kimmel.

From Game of Thrones’s resurrected star Kit Harington to Confirmation’s leading lady Kerry Washington, here are the Emmy nominees we are most excited to see take the stage (as presenters!) at the 2016 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18. Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET to see if they also nab a statuette.