The 7 Celebrities Who Didn't Dress for the 100-Degree Heat at the 2015 Emmys

Andrea Cheng
Sep 21, 2015

It was hot on the 2015 Emmys red carpet, and not in a sexy way, either. It's a fact that every celebrity (and Giuliana Rancic) couldn't help but mention at every opportunity. At one point, the temps reached a high of 102 degrees. And even though the stars didn't look like they were melting, what they were wearing could have made even the most cold-blooded of us turn into a pool of sweat. Take Christina Hendricks, for instance—she stunned on the red carpet, as she always does, but she wore a curve-hugging Naeem Khan gown so heavily embellished that it made us do a double take. And she's not the only one. We rounded up every single celebrity who didn't dress for the red carpet heat wave (that means no breathable fabrics, cut-outs, and any kind of ventilation whatsoever).

Taryn Manning

If this were us, we would be melting in this Rubin Singer masterpiece (the sleeves, the cape, the dark shade), but Manning looked incredible. What's her secret?!

Jaimie Alexander

Alexander may have looked stunning in her sequined Armani Prive creation, but she took to Twitter to 'fess up how she really felt: "102 degrees here at the Emmys. Holy moly."

Tatiana Maslany

First-time Emmys nominee Maslany eschewed gowns in favor of a crisp white Bouchra Jarrar Couture suit. But even though she opted against layers, the separates probably didn't lend any give, in terms of breathability.

Kiernan Shipka

Shipka didn't plan for there to be a heat wave on Emmys night, but that didn't stop her from wearing pants. "Well, I didn't know it was going to be 90 degrees, but it wouldn't have changed my decision because when I tried it on I knew this was it," she tells InStyle on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've worn couture. This is one of the pieces from Raf Simon's first couture collection, and I just adore it."

Jamie Lee Curtis

 How was she not drenched in a pool of sweat?! In any case, Curtis stunned in a slinky black gown that clung to her every curve. 

Aubrey Plaza 

The deep plunge and thigh-high slit from Plaza's Alexandre Vauthier gown might have offered respite from the heat, but the dark shade and the sleeves probably didn't help matters. 

