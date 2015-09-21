The 7 Celebrities Who Didn't Dress for the 100-Degree Heat at the 2015 Emmys

It was hot on the 2015 Emmys red carpet, and not in a sexy way, either. It's a fact that every celebrity (and Giuliana Rancic) couldn't help but mention at every opportunity. At one point, the temps reached a high of 102 degrees. And even though the stars didn't look like they were melting, what they were wearing could have made even the most cold-blooded of us turn into a pool of sweat. Take Christina Hendricks, for instance—she stunned on the red carpet, as she always does, but she wore a curve-hugging Naeem Khan gown so heavily embellished that it made us do a double take. And she's not the only one. We rounded up every single celebrity who didn't dress for the red carpet heat wave (that means no breathable fabrics, cut-outs, and any kind of ventilation whatsoever).

RELATED: See All the Looks from the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet