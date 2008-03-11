Black and White

InStyle.com
Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:43 am
Debra Messing, Ralph Lauren, Emmys, trends
pinterest
Debra Messing
Sometimes glamour is as simple as black and white: Debra Messing put the focus on her brilliant red hair in a Ralph Lauren gown with a tiered trumpet hem.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Sandra Oh, Bottega Veneta, Emmys, trends
pinterest
Sandra Oh
Grey's Anatomy doc Sandra Oh showed off her slim shape in a formfitting Bottega Veneta gown trimmed at the bodice in white tulle.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Christina Aguilera, Valentino, Emmys, trends
pinterest
Christina Aguilera
Glamour girl Christina Aguilera donned a classic white Valentino gown trimmed with one of the designer's trademark black bows. She completed the look with platinum locks and standout red lips.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Katherine Heigl, Zac Posen, Emmys, trends
pinterest
Katherine Heigl
Emmy-award winner Katherine Heigl was a vision in white; her structured Zac Posen gown was subtly sexy with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a trumpet hem.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rachel Griffiths, Emmys, trends
pinterest
Rachel Griffiths
Brothers & Sisters star Rachel Griffiths chose a little black vintage Chanel dress with a twist; the strapless dress sported an asymmetrical hem and a fringe of hanging ribbons.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Debra Messing

Sometimes glamour is as simple as black and white: Debra Messing put the focus on her brilliant red hair in a Ralph Lauren gown with a tiered trumpet hem.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sandra Oh

Grey's Anatomy doc Sandra Oh showed off her slim shape in a formfitting Bottega Veneta gown trimmed at the bodice in white tulle.
3 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera

Glamour girl Christina Aguilera donned a classic white Valentino gown trimmed with one of the designer's trademark black bows. She completed the look with platinum locks and standout red lips.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

Katherine Heigl

Emmy-award winner Katherine Heigl was a vision in white; her structured Zac Posen gown was subtly sexy with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a trumpet hem.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Rachel Griffiths

Brothers & Sisters star Rachel Griffiths chose a little black vintage Chanel dress with a twist; the strapless dress sported an asymmetrical hem and a fringe of hanging ribbons.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!