Black and White
InStyle.com
Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:43 am
Debra Messing
Sometimes glamour is as simple as black and white:
Debra Messing
put the focus on her brilliant red hair in a Ralph Lauren gown with a tiered trumpet hem.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Sandra Oh
Grey's Anatomy
doc
Sandra Oh
showed off her slim shape in a formfitting Bottega Veneta gown trimmed at the bodice in white tulle.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Christina Aguilera
Glamour girl
Christina Aguilera
donned a classic white Valentino gown trimmed with one of the designer's trademark black bows. She completed the look with platinum locks and standout red lips.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Katherine Heigl
Emmy-award winner
Katherine Heigl
was a vision in white; her structured Zac Posen gown was subtly sexy with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a trumpet hem.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rachel Griffiths
Brothers & Sisters
star
Rachel Griffiths
chose a little black vintage Chanel dress with a twist; the strapless dress sported an asymmetrical hem and a fringe of hanging ribbons.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
