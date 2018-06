Best Hair and Makeup

10 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty

Best Sleek Look

Back in the '90s, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won our hearts with her curly, half-up poufs. Now in 2010, and with a little help from hairstylist Oscar Blandi, The New Adventures of Old Christine star turned it out with a strict center-part and straight, shiny strands. "I wanted to create a hairstyle that had an effortless, chic quality so Julia would be comfortable all night," Blandi told us. "Both hair and dress created an elegance that made her shine. She looked magnificent."