The Top 10 Best Dressed from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

Wow, everyone at the Emmys must have gotten the memo on Sunday night that the Bette Midler is exiting “Hello, Dolly!” in January, for how else to explain all those silver sequined and feather-fringed gowns? Sorry, gals, Bernadette Peters has beat you to the punch, but, man, all that glitz and glam sure was fun.

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

So what if the beauty trend was largely of the slicked-back, don’t-care (or didn’t-care-enough) hair? This was the year that the Emmys went full-on Broadway, and the Top Ten dresses of the night fully reflected that spectacular sense of performance.