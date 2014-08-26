Emmys 2014: Here Are the Best Beauty Moments of the Night

Television’s leading ladies certainly didn’t disappoint on the Emmys red carpet—especially when it came to their gorgeous hair and makeup. Much like the pros predicted, neutral palettes were a popular choice for stars like Julia Roberts and Kerry Washington, who kept the focus on her smoky eye with nude lips and cheeks—even Gwen Stefani gave her signature red lip a night off and opted for a pale pink. Of course, no awards show would be complete without a touch of old Hollywood glam. Just take it from January Jones (above), who gave her ’50s-inspired look a bit of edge with a textured updo.

But those weren't the only memorable beauty moments of the evening—we gathered our favorite chignons, blowouts, smoky shadows, and more, complete with tips from the hairstylists and makeup artists who created each look. Click through our gallery now to see them all!