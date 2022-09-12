The Best Beauty Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The Emmys might be the biggest night in television, but the beauty moments on this year's red carpet are also worthy of top ratings.

Sheryl Lee Ross was literally dripping in diamonds on the red carpet with a bedazzled high braid and crystals around her eyes while Alexandra Deddario brought classic Hollywood glamour to the Emmys with a matte red lip and new sleek bob. And that's just a few of the night's many stunning beauty looks.

Here, a completely rundown of the most memorable hair and makeup looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. Your fall beauty inspiration? Consider it sorted.