The Best Beauty Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet These hair and makeup moments deserve their own awards. Published on September 12, 2022 @ 07:07PM Pin Share Tweet Email Sheryl Lee Ralph. Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images The Emmys might be the biggest night in television, but the beauty moments on this year's red carpet are also worthy of top ratings. Sheryl Lee Ross was literally dripping in diamonds on the red carpet with a bedazzled high braid and crystals around her eyes while Alexandra Deddario brought classic Hollywood glamour to the Emmys with a matte red lip and new sleek bob. And that's just a few of the night's many stunning beauty looks. Here, a completely rundown of the most memorable hair and makeup looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. Your fall beauty inspiration? Consider it sorted. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here 01 of 13 Laverne Cox Laverne Cox. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images The E! red carpet host channeled the '90s supermodels with her charcoal smoky eye and high sleek ponytail. Clearly she was inspired by her Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra dress. 02 of 13 Elle Fanning Elle Fanning. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Fanning brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Emmys with her pin curl bob, rosy flushed cheeks, and cat-eye liner. 03 of 13 Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph. Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images The Emmy's carpet may be gold, but the Abbott Elementary star was dripping in diamonds. She bedazzled her braid and added a few crystals around her eyes for good measure. 04 of 13 Alexandra Daddario Alexandra Daddario. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images The White Lotus star debuted a sleek lob and made a case for the side part. Her matte red lips tied the whole look together and amped up the glam. 05 of 13 Kerry Washington Kerry Washington. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Washington always looks flawless on the red carpet, and the 2022 Emmys is no exception. The star pulled her hair up into a high top knot with wispy tendrils and went with soft glam for her makeup. 06 of 13 Lily James Lily James. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images This fall's copper hair color trend is alive and well at the Emmys, thanks to James's warm auburn waves. The Pam & Tommy star also coordinated her makeup to her dress, opting for a bronze smoky eye and tawny nude lip. 07 of 13 Sandra Oh Sandra Oh. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images Regardless of what Gen Z might think, the side part, as seen on Sandra Oh, was a major Emmys beauty trend. The Killing Eve star paired her beachy wavy lob with a smoky eye and flawless skin, care of makeup artist Emily Cheng using Beautyblender products. 08 of 13 Issa Rae Issa Rae. Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images The double nominee's look in one word? Elegant. Rae's go-to hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood styled the star's hair in a sleek center-parted lob, while makeup artist Joanna Simkin kept the '90s vibes going with flawless skin and a charcoal smoky eye using Lancer Skincare and E.L.F. Cosmetics. 09 of 13 Julia Garner Julia Garner. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images More is more for the Inventing Anna star. She played up her curly updo by donning dramatic, bronzed smokey eyes and glossy nude lips. 10 of 13 HoYeon Jung Jung Ho-yeon. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images The Squid Game breakout star chose one of the sweetest hair accessories of all time: a delicate flower. 11 of 13 Zendaya Frazer Harrison/Getty Images All bow down to our queen Zendaya. The Euphoria sensation brought Old Hollywood glam to the red carpet event with a voluminous ponytail. 12 of 13 Sarah Niles Sarah Niles. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images The first time nominee and Ted Lasso star brought her A-Game to the Emmy Awards with a sculptural braided updo and radiant skin. 13 of 13 Christina Ricci Christina Ricci. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images The Yellowjackets nominee brought the drama to the red carpet event with a sleek, chin-length bob and heavy fringe.