Best of the 2007 Emmy After-Parties

Jaime Pressly

If there had been an Emmy award for best party catering, Wolfgang Puck may have been giving an acceptance speech. The Fox after-party held at his legendary Spago restaurant was a foodie's paradise. Winner Jaime Pressly kept her strength up thanks to some sweet corn tortellini. "Having my baby is the best thing that's happened to me this year," said Pressly, who changed into a Valentino dress for the revelry. "Winning this Emmy is the second best thing."