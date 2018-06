2 of 9 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Mary-Louise Parker

"The look and feel of the dress, the shoes, the bag and knowing her taste helped me create this look," said makeup artist Tina Turnbrow who painted Parker's electrifying pink lips for the night. Turnbrow prepped the actress' lips with Nars Sabrina Lip Balm then added Nars lip liner and lipstick in Funny Face to create the pink pout.



